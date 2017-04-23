 
Industry News





April 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
13121110987


Barnes & Noble to Host Book Signing for Bartlett Arboretum & Gardens

Local author S. Jane von Trapp will be available to sign copies of book
 
 
Bartlett Arboretum & Gardens
Bartlett Arboretum & Gardens
 
STAMFORD, Conn. - April 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Barnes & Noble to Host Book Signing for Bartlett Arboretum & Gardens

Local author S. Jane von Trapp will be available to sign copies of book

Bartlett Arboretum & Gardens follows the history of this exquisite Stamford, Connecticut, gem from its genesis as a tree research lab and a training school for arborists to today's 93 acres of irreplaceable open space. It highlights the best of what Connecticut's native landscape has to offer: magnificent award-winning champion trees, charming gardens, wildflower meadows, red maple wetlands and boardwalks, woodland walking trails, varied wildlife, and native habitats. As the original home of Francis A. Bartlett, the founder of the F.A. Bartlett Tree Expert Company, the grounds were developed with his favorite trees, including nut trees, small flowering trees, and conifers, from around the world. This is a fascinating story about the passing of the property from Bartlett to the State of Connecticut to the City of Stamford, the hundreds of volunteers who have advocated and toiled to keep the arboretum beautiful and accessible to the public, and the impressive century-old plants.

About the Author:

Bartlett Arboretum & Gardens is managed by a nonprofit organization, Bartlett Arboretum Association, Inc. Chief executive officer S. Jane von Trapp is the author of three how-to landscaping books and is the US researcher and writer of the A-Z Encyclopedia of Garden Plants. She has also contributed to numerous other books and magazines.

Join the author for a signing:

Where:  Barnes & Noble

100 Greyrock Place

Stamford, CT 06901

When:  Sunday, April 23rd, 2017 at 1:30 p.m.

Available at area bookstores, independent retailers, and online retailers, or through Arcadia Publishing at (888)-313-2665 or online.

The combination of Arcadia Publishing & The History Press creates the largest and most comprehensive publisher of local and regional content in the USA. By empowering local history and culture enthusiasts to write local stories for local audiences, we create exceptional books that are relevant on a local and personal level, enrich lives, and bring readers closer - to their community, their neighbors, and their past. Have we done a book on your town?  Visit www.arcadiapublishing.com
Click to Share