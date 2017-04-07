Interactive Streaming Platform Bringing Movies and People Closer

New York, United States, April 2017, Sonder Blu announced today that it is raising funds via crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo and the company is set out to raise $150,000 on Indiegogo.com

Sonder Blu

Media Contact

Hope Cochran

***@sonderblu.com Hope Cochran

End

--When actress Hope Cochran in NY experienced the creative isolation that comes with being typecast, she was motivated to bring about a change. Realizing she was not alone was the key step in birthing Sonder Blu, a unique streaming interactive platform that lets people use VR technology and Big Data to connect in ways that run deep. Indie movies, award winning film creations, and social networking make Sonder Blu even better than Hulu or Facetime. We are using technology including VR to bring people together.For financing Sonder Blu, a crowdfunding campaign is on Indiegogo, seeking $150,000 in funds for making this 3-D innovation a reality. Smart analytics and interactive media allow users to connect in deep and meaningful ways, overcoming the biases of mainstream media and community that prevent uninhibited sharing of selves in ways that speak from the soul and capture hearts.For LGBTQI community members, women and even men, Sonder Blu offers a chance to make a deeper connection with friends, families and even like-minded strangers across continents and cultures. Free yourself from shackles of bias and prejudice using Sonder Blu to connect and sample award winning filmmakers who have shone at international fests. Enjoy the 3-D experience for real and get a chance to access an interactive platform that appreciated what is uniquely you., your support is urgently needed! Please consider getting involved, at whatever level you can, and helpget funded!If you can't afford to donate, don't worry - there are plenty of other ways you can help. Please take some time to share this campaign across your social networks and encourage your friends and family to donate.If you want to support this project, you can do so by donating on their Indiegogo page: