 
News By Tag
* RE/MAX Alliance Group
* The Seider Group
* Sarasota Fl.
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Sarasota
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
13121110987


The Seider Group Receives Honors

Luxury Real Estate Agents Tracy and Matt Seider of RE/MAX Alliance Group in Sarasota, Florida, Awarded for Performance
 
 
Tracy and Matt Seider
Tracy and Matt Seider
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* RE/MAX Alliance Group
* The Seider Group
* Sarasota Fl.

Industry:
* Real Estate

Location:
* Sarasota - Florida - US

SARASOTA, Fla. - April 13, 2017 - PRLog -- THE SEIDER GROUP of RE/MAX Alliance Group has qualified for the esteemed RE/MAX Platinum Club Award. Luxury real estate professionals Tracy and Matt Seider join an elite group of agents who have earned this award for production volume. In 2016, less than five percent of all active RE/MAX agents received this award worldwide.

In addition, Tracy Seider has earned the e-Pro certification, the only technology certification to be officially recognized, endorsed and conferred by the National Association of REALTORS®. Matt Seider is also e-Pro certified. Agents who are e-Pro certified have received advanced training in using the latest technology and social media to promote listings and find properties.

A Broker-Associate, Tracy Seider has been a licensed Florida real estate professional for more than 30 years. She is a member of the RE/MAX Hall of Fame and has been awarded the RE/MAX Lifetime Achievement Award. Matt Seider, J.D., a new home consultant, has earned the Certified New Home Specialist (CNHS) and Residential Construction Certified (RCC) designations.

THE SEIDER GROUP is located at 2000 Webber Street, Sarasota, Florida 34239. They can be reached at (941) 356-2057 or srqhomes@tracyseider.com. For every property bought or sold through THE SEIDER GROUP, a donation will be made to the Children's Miracle Network.

RE/MAX Alliance Group is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida for both transactions and sales volume. The company ranks #7 in the country and #15 in the world among RE/MAX offices. They are the #1 office in Florida for contributions to the Children's Miracle Network. With more than 300 agents and staff, RE/MAX Alliance Group offers residential and commercial real estate solutions throughout Sarasota, Manatee and Charlotte counties, with offices in Sarasota, Bradenton, Anna Maria Island, University Park, Venice, Siesta Key and Englewood. For more information, please visit http://www.alliancegroupfl.com.

Contact
Media Contact: Thomas & Brannan Communications
***@thomasbrannan.com
End
Source:RE/MAX Alliance Group
Email:***@thomasbrannan.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Thomas & Brannan Communications News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 13, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share