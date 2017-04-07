News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
The Seider Group Receives Honors
Luxury Real Estate Agents Tracy and Matt Seider of RE/MAX Alliance Group in Sarasota, Florida, Awarded for Performance
In addition, Tracy Seider has earned the e-Pro certification, the only technology certification to be officially recognized, endorsed and conferred by the National Association of REALTORS®. Matt Seider is also e-Pro certified. Agents who are e-Pro certified have received advanced training in using the latest technology and social media to promote listings and find properties.
A Broker-Associate, Tracy Seider has been a licensed Florida real estate professional for more than 30 years. She is a member of the RE/MAX Hall of Fame and has been awarded the RE/MAX Lifetime Achievement Award. Matt Seider, J.D., a new home consultant, has earned the Certified New Home Specialist (CNHS) and Residential Construction Certified (RCC) designations.
THE SEIDER GROUP is located at 2000 Webber Street, Sarasota, Florida 34239. They can be reached at (941) 356-2057 or srqhomes@tracyseider.com. For every property bought or sold through THE SEIDER GROUP, a donation will be made to the Children's Miracle Network.
RE/MAX Alliance Group is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida for both transactions and sales volume. The company ranks #7 in the country and #15 in the world among RE/MAX offices. They are the #1 office in Florida for contributions to the Children's Miracle Network. With more than 300 agents and staff, RE/MAX Alliance Group offers residential and commercial real estate solutions throughout Sarasota, Manatee and Charlotte counties, with offices in Sarasota, Bradenton, Anna Maria Island, University Park, Venice, Siesta Key and Englewood. For more information, please visit http://www.alliancegroupfl.com.
Contact
Media Contact: Thomas & Brannan Communications
***@thomasbrannan.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse