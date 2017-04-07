 
News By Tag
* Elderly Care Home
* Assisted Living Home
* assisted living San Antonio
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Home
* More Industries...
News By Place
* San Antonio
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
13121110987


Starlight Homes Discusses Costs Of Assisted Living In San Antonio

Starlight Homes Assisted Living in San Antonio recently announced that they have consultations open. These consultations are designed to help residents and their families to better understand the costs associated with assisted living facilities.
 
 
Starlight4U.com
Starlight4U.com
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Elderly Care Home
Assisted Living Home
assisted living San Antonio

Industry:
Home

Location:
San Antonio - Texas - US

SAN ANTONIO - April 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Starlight Homes, a residential living facility, recently addressed the costs associated with assisting living in San Antonio. Facility owners Andreen and Andre McDonald offer consultations that are designed to help the loved ones of their residents to better understand the costs associated with their facilities and how those costs are paid. The residential care facility offers two locations in Northern Hills Subdivision and Alamo Heights.

The goal of Starlight Homes is to help the elderly experience a smooth transition into an assisted living facility. Faculty and staff meet with the families of residents prior to their admittance to answer any questions that they may have and to ensure that they are comfortable with the care provided.

One of the most commonly asked questions regarding long term care, and specifically memory care, relates to cost. While cost is an important thing to consider, it should never be the only consideration with regards to a loved one's care. Starlight Homes provides residential care, specializing in residents with memory loss, from an experienced staff. Each member of the facility's staff undergoes educational and training requirements set forth by the State of Texas prior to caring for residents.

With regards to overall cost, the best way to determine this is to speak with the facility. Every case is different and every situation is different. Those who are considering long term care for themselves or a loved one are urged to schedule a consultation where more information about the cost of care can be provided.

About Starlight Homes:

Starlight Homes is owned and operated by Mrs. Andreen and Mr. Andre McDonald, who migrated to Texas from Jamaica. Mr. McDonald holds a Masters of Engineering Degree and Mrs. McDonald holds a Bachelors of Business Administration with a major in Finance. The couple manages both locations of their care facilities and place importance on independent living in a comfortably controlled environment. The facility was founded as a means of providing memory care to seniors that allows them to maintain a certain level of freedom while still offering the safety and security of a personal care home.  More information can be viewed at http://starlight4u.com or by calling: 210-560-1497.

Contact
Starlight4U.com
***@marketreachseo.com
End
Source:Starlight4U.com
Email:***@marketreachseo.com Email Verified
Tags:Elderly Care Home, Assisted Living Home, assisted living San Antonio
Industry:Home
Location:San Antonio - Texas - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
MarketReachSEO PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 13, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share