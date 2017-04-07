News By Tag
Starlight Homes Discusses Costs Of Assisted Living In San Antonio
Starlight Homes Assisted Living in San Antonio recently announced that they have consultations open. These consultations are designed to help residents and their families to better understand the costs associated with assisted living facilities.
The goal of Starlight Homes is to help the elderly experience a smooth transition into an assisted living facility. Faculty and staff meet with the families of residents prior to their admittance to answer any questions that they may have and to ensure that they are comfortable with the care provided.
One of the most commonly asked questions regarding long term care, and specifically memory care, relates to cost. While cost is an important thing to consider, it should never be the only consideration with regards to a loved one's care. Starlight Homes provides residential care, specializing in residents with memory loss, from an experienced staff. Each member of the facility's staff undergoes educational and training requirements set forth by the State of Texas prior to caring for residents.
With regards to overall cost, the best way to determine this is to speak with the facility. Every case is different and every situation is different. Those who are considering long term care for themselves or a loved one are urged to schedule a consultation where more information about the cost of care can be provided.
About Starlight Homes:
Starlight Homes is owned and operated by Mrs. Andreen and Mr. Andre McDonald, who migrated to Texas from Jamaica. Mr. McDonald holds a Masters of Engineering Degree and Mrs. McDonald holds a Bachelors of Business Administration with a major in Finance. The couple manages both locations of their care facilities and place importance on independent living in a comfortably controlled environment. The facility was founded as a means of providing memory care to seniors that allows them to maintain a certain level of freedom while still offering the safety and security of a personal care home. More information can be viewed at http://starlight4u.com or by calling: 210-560-1497.
