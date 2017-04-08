 
Industry News





Technology Shaping the Retail Supply Chain through Automation

Technology Shaping the Retail Supply Chain through Automation
 
 
JONESBORO, Ark. - April 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Hytrol Chief Engineer Boyce Bonham recently discussed the changing landscape of the retail industry due to the demands of omni-channel and e-commerce in a recent blog post on The Hytrol Experience. In the blog post, Bonham explained that critical factors such as inventory loss, rising operating costs, and inefficient manual processes have created a need for automation.

"Because of this, companies are looking to improve profitability and efficiency through deskilling of labor and the addition of automated material handling solutions," he said. "Many organizations are discovering the benefits of improved accuracy, better inventory management, and labor savings offered by this upgrade."

Bonham noted, "The manufacturers of advanced automated equipment understand the benefits of deskilling at the technician level," he said. "By eliminating certain components, technicians are deskilled to maintain and service the machine. By spending less time troubleshooting through self-diagnostics and predictive maintenance, downtime is reduced."

To stay profitable, Bonham explained that retailers must consider streamlining their processes and deskilling their workforce through automation.


About Hytrol

Hytrol (www.hytrol.com) designs and manufactures advanced conveyor systems, controls and solutions for customers with processing, manufacturing, warehousing and distribution needs. Established in 1947, Hytrol has demonstrated an unwavering dedication to understanding the unique material handling needs of businesses.

From traditional roller and gravity conveyors to the most advanced conveying system technologies such as 24-volt conveying solutions and logic-driven zero-pressure accumulation, we seek to create the most value possible for our customers.

We believe that these solutions are only as good as the people behind them. Hytrol works with a network of integration partners to implement solutions for customers across the globe. Our emphasis on the "Hytrol Family" mindset continues to make Hytrol a great place to work as well as a mainstay of the company's respected position within the material handling industry.

With 2017 marking the company's 70th year in business, we look forward to accomplishing many more milestones in this monumental year of our company's history. Hytrol is a proud member of MHI, CEMA (Conveyor Equipment Manufacturers Association), RILA (Retail Industry Leaders Association) and IABSC (International Association of Baggage System). Follow Hytrol on Twitter @Hytrol.

Hytrol
Click to Share