 
News By Tag
* Onlineshopping
* Online Shopping
* Ecommerce
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Hamburg
  Hamburg
  Germany
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
13121110987


yStats.com: Thailand places second in the Southeast Asia region in terms of B2C E-Commerce sales

Newly released from yStats.com, a leading secondary market research firm from Germany, the report "Thailand B2C E-Commerce Market 2017" focuses on findings that reveal how Thailand is the second biggest online retail market in Southeast Asia.
 
 
Infographic: Thailand B2C E-Commerce Market 2017
Infographic: Thailand B2C E-Commerce Market 2017
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Onlineshopping
Online Shopping
Ecommerce

Industry:
Business

Location:
Hamburg - Hamburg - Germany

Subject:
Reports

HAMBURG, Germany - April 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Key findings from the yStats.com publication suggest that, following Indonesia, Thailand contains the second biggest economy in the Southeast Asia region, and also ranks second in E-Commerce sales. The expansion of E-Commerce in Thailand is furthered due to improved Internet penetration, with nearly half of the population having Internet access in 2016. While E-Commerce penetration still consists of single digits, the rate of B2C E-Commerce sales is forecasted to blossom in the upcoming years.

Information from the yStats.com report reveals that the key market trends in Thailand are mobile and social commerce. Smartphones have linked people to the Internet, leaving the smartphone penetration rate almost the same as the Internet and making smartphones a leading device used to access the Internet. Thailand leads the region in share of E-Commerce consumers buying via mobile. M-Commerce sales are forecasted to reach a share of close to half of total E-Commerce spending in the upcoming years. Furthermore, social media has become an important sales platform for retailers in Thailand, with over half of online costumers ordering via social networks.

Lazada has placed as the top online marketplace in Thailand due to its Thai website receiving more visits than the closest two contenders combined, reveals the yStats.com report. In an effort to challenge Lazada, another major player, the Central Group, acquired Zalora, an online clothing retailer while also planning to increase omnichannel development and logistics capabilities during 2017. Launched in December 2016, South Korea's 11street also made its mark by registering thousands of sellers and over one hundred thousand consumers on its platform by early 2017.

For further information, see: https://www.ystats.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/2017010...

Press Contact:
yStats.com GmbH & Co. KG
Behringstrasse 28a, D-22765 Hamburg
Phone: +49 (0)40 - 39 90 68 50
Fax: +49 (0)40 - 39 90 68 51
E-Mail: press@ystats.com

Internet: www.ystats.com
Twitter: www.twitter.com/ystats
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/ystats
Facebook: www.facebook.com/ystats

About yStats.com
Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Hamburg, Germany, yStats.com is one of the world's leading secondary market research companies. We are committed to providing the most up-to-date and objective data on Global B2C E-Commerce and Online Payment markets to sector-leading companies worldwide.

Our multilingual staff researches, gathers, filters and translates information from thousands of reputable sources to synthesize accurate and timely reports in our areas of expertise, covering more than 100 countries and all global regions. Our market reports focus predominantly on online retail and payments, but also cover a broad range of related topics including M-Commerce, Cross-Border E-Commerce, E-Commerce Delivery, Online Gaming and many others. In addition to our wide selection of market reports, we also provide custom market research services.

We are proud to cooperate with companies like Bloomberg and Thomson Reuters. Given our numerous citations in leading media sources and journals worldwide, including Forbes and the Wall Street Journal, we are considered one of the most highly-reputed international secondary market research companies with an expertise in the areas of B2C E-Commerce and Online Payment.

Contact
yStats.com Press team
***@ystats.com
End
Source:yStats.com
Email:***@ystats.com Email Verified
Tags:Onlineshopping, Online Shopping, Ecommerce
Industry:Business
Location:Hamburg - Hamburg - Germany
Subject:Reports
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
yStats.com GmbH & Co. KG PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 13, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share