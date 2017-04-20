News By Tag
yStats.com: Thailand places second in the Southeast Asia region in terms of B2C E-Commerce sales
Newly released from yStats.com, a leading secondary market research firm from Germany, the report "Thailand B2C E-Commerce Market 2017" focuses on findings that reveal how Thailand is the second biggest online retail market in Southeast Asia.
Information from the yStats.com report reveals that the key market trends in Thailand are mobile and social commerce. Smartphones have linked people to the Internet, leaving the smartphone penetration rate almost the same as the Internet and making smartphones a leading device used to access the Internet. Thailand leads the region in share of E-Commerce consumers buying via mobile. M-Commerce sales are forecasted to reach a share of close to half of total E-Commerce spending in the upcoming years. Furthermore, social media has become an important sales platform for retailers in Thailand, with over half of online costumers ordering via social networks.
Lazada has placed as the top online marketplace in Thailand due to its Thai website receiving more visits than the closest two contenders combined, reveals the yStats.com report. In an effort to challenge Lazada, another major player, the Central Group, acquired Zalora, an online clothing retailer while also planning to increase omnichannel development and logistics capabilities during 2017. Launched in December 2016, South Korea's 11street also made its mark by registering thousands of sellers and over one hundred thousand consumers on its platform by early 2017.
