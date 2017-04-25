News By Tag
EDRM and Duke Law Offer Security Audit Education
Webinar Session to Provide Practical Training on EDRM Security Audit Questionnaire
The recently released EDRM Security Audit Questionnaire was designed to help corporations and law firms evaluate the security capabilities of cloud providers and third parties offering electronic discovery or managed services. The tool is also useful as a self-checklist for organizations testing the security of their own in-house systems.
Webinar: Best Practices for Conducting a Security Audit
Date: Tuesday, April 25, 2017
Time: 11 a.m. Pacific / 2 p.m. Eastern
Presenters: Gavin Manes, Ph.D., CEO of Avansic
Amy Sellars, Assistant General Counsel, Walmart
Moderators: Jim Waldron, Director, EDRM
George Socha, EDRM co-founder and Managing Director at BDO Consulting
Registration:
In this webinar, security audit experts will introduce the questionnaire and walk through key benchmarks, weighting, scoring and best practices for utilization of the questionnaire as a tool to evaluate providers. Speakers will reserve time to answer audience questions about the security audit process.
The webinar presenters are two of the leading Security Audit team contributors to the development of the EDRM Security Audit Questionnaire, an Excel-based tool for scoring/assessing the security strengths and weaknesses in any organization. Webinar attendees are encouraged to download and review the Security Audit Questionnaire (http://www.edrm.net/
About EDRM
The Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM) creates practical resources to improve e-discovery and information governance. Since 2005, EDRM has delivered leadership, standards, best practices, tools, guides and test data sets to improve electronic discovery and information governance. Member individuals, law firms, corporations and government organizations actively contribute to the direction of EDRM. In 2016, EDRM became part of the Center for Judicial Studies at Duke Law School. EDRM expands the center's efforts to provide educational and professional resources in electronic discovery and information governance in support of its mission to promote a better understanding of the judicial process and generate ideas for improving the administration of justice. Visit EDRM.net to become a member. To learn more about the Duke Law Center for Judicial Studies, visit https://law.duke.edu/
Contact
James Waldron
EDRM
james.waldron@
