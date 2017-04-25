 
News By Tag
* Edrm
* Legal
* Security Audit
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Legal
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Durham
  North Carolina
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
13121110987

EDRM and Duke Law Offer Security Audit Education

Webinar Session to Provide Practical Training on EDRM Security Audit Questionnaire
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Edrm
Legal
Security Audit

Industry:
Legal

Location:
Durham - North Carolina - US

DURHAM, N.C. - April 13, 2017 - PRLog -- EDRM (http://www.edrm.net/), the leading standards organization for the e-discovery market, announced today an upcoming educational webinar designed to provide legal, IT and corporate professionals with practical guidelines for conducting a security audit.

The recently released EDRM Security Audit Questionnaire was designed to help corporations and law firms evaluate the security capabilities of cloud providers and third parties offering electronic discovery or managed services. The tool is also useful as a self-checklist for organizations testing the security of their own in-house systems.

Webinar:          Best Practices for Conducting a Security Audit

Date:          Tuesday, April 25, 2017

Time:          11 a.m. Pacific / 2 p.m. Eastern

Presenters:        Gavin Manes, Ph.D., CEO of Avansic

         Amy Sellars, Assistant General Counsel, Walmart

Moderators:      Jim Waldron, Director, EDRM

George Socha, EDRM co-founder and Managing Director at BDO Consulting

Registration:      Register for this complimentary webinar at EDRM.net (http://www.edrm.net/resources/webinars/)

In this webinar, security audit experts will introduce the questionnaire and walk through key benchmarks, weighting, scoring and best practices for utilization of the questionnaire as a tool to evaluate providers. Speakers will reserve time to answer audience questions about the security audit process.

The webinar presenters are two of the leading Security Audit team contributors to the development of the EDRM Security Audit Questionnaire, an Excel-based tool for scoring/assessing the security strengths and weaknesses in any organization. Webinar attendees are encouraged to download and review the Security Audit Questionnaire (http://www.edrm.net/resources/security-audit-questionnaire/), available on the EDRM website, prior to the event.

About EDRM

The Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM) creates practical resources to improve e-discovery and information governance. Since 2005, EDRM has delivered leadership, standards, best practices, tools, guides and test data sets to improve electronic discovery and information governance. Member individuals, law firms, corporations and government organizations actively contribute to the direction of EDRM. In 2016, EDRM became part of the Center for Judicial Studies at Duke Law School. EDRM expands the center's efforts to provide educational and professional resources in electronic discovery and information governance in support of its mission to promote a better understanding of the judicial process and generate ideas for improving the administration of justice. Visit EDRM.net to become a member. To learn more about the Duke Law Center for Judicial Studies, visit https://law.duke.edu/judicialstudies.

Contact
James Waldron
EDRM
james.waldron@law.duke.edu
End
Source:
Email:***@law.duke.edu Email Verified
Tags:Edrm, Legal, Security Audit
Industry:Legal
Location:Durham - North Carolina - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
EDRM PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 13, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share