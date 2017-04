EDRM and Duke Law Offer Security Audit Education

Webinar Session to Provide Practical Training on EDRM Security Audit Questionnaire

-- EDRM (http://www.edrm.net/), the leading standards organization for the e-discovery market, announced today an upcoming educational webinar designed to provide legal, IT and corporate professionals with practical guidelines for conducting a security audit.The recently released EDRM Security Audit Questionnaire was designed to help corporations and law firms evaluate the security capabilities of cloud providers and third parties offering electronic discovery or managed services. The tool is also useful as a self-checklist for organizations testing the security of their own in-house systems.Webinar: Best Practices for Conducting a Security AuditDate: Tuesday, April 25, 2017Time: 11 a.m. Pacific / 2 p.m. EasternPresenters: Gavin Manes, Ph.D., CEO of AvansicAmy Sellars, Assistant General Counsel, WalmartModerators: Jim Waldron, Director, EDRMGeorge Socha, EDRM co-founder and Managing Director at BDO ConsultingRegistration:Register for this complimentary webinar at EDRM.net ( http://www.edrm.net/ resources/webinars/ In this webinar, security audit experts will introduce the questionnaire and walk through key benchmarks, weighting, scoring and best practices for utilization of the questionnaire as a tool to evaluate providers. Speakers will reserve time to answer audience questions about the security audit process.The webinar presenters are two of the leading Security Audit team contributors to the development of the EDRM Security Audit Questionnaire, an Excel-based tool for scoring/assessing the security strengths and weaknesses in any organization. Webinar attendees are encouraged to download and review the Security Audit Questionnaire ( http://www.edrm.net/ resources/security- audit-questionnaire/ ), available on the EDRM website, prior to the event.The Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM) creates practical resources to improve e-discovery and information governance. Since 2005, EDRM has delivered leadership, standards, best practices, tools, guides and test data sets to improve electronic discovery and information governance. Member individuals, law firms, corporations and government organizations actively contribute to the direction of EDRM. In 2016, EDRM became part of the Center for Judicial Studies at Duke Law School. EDRM expands the center's efforts to provide educational and professional resources in electronic discovery and information governance in support of its mission to promote a better understanding of the judicial process and generate ideas for improving the administration of justice. Visit EDRM.net to become a member. To learn more about the Duke Law Center for Judicial Studies, visit https://law.duke.edu/judicialstudies.