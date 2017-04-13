 
Industry News





April 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
13121110987

World Bicycle Relief and HireEducation Provide Bicycles for Students in Rural Developing Countries

Committed to the philosophy of giving back, HireEducation donates one bicycle for each candidate they place
 
 
Students in Zambia cut their commute times to school by 75% with a bicycle
Students in Zambia cut their commute times to school by 75% with a bicycle
 
DENVER - April 13, 2017 - PRLog -- World Bicycle Relief and HireEducation– a Colorado-based recruiting firm focused on Ed Tech- team up to help students in Africa access education. For every job placement that HireEducation makes, a Buffalo Bicycle is donated through World Bicycle Relief, a global non-profit that designs and delivers high quality bicycles to students, health care workers and entrepreneurs in rural developing countries.

HireEducation believes in the philosophy of giving back and has woven charitable giving into its business model. Since the inception of this partnership in 2014, HireEducation has provided 157 bicycles to students- helping them stay in school and achieve their academic goals.

Many students in rural developing regions face the challenge of long walks, sometimes 2 hours or more, to school. A high quality bicycle reduces travel time by 75%. Data highlights a 28% increase in attendance and a 59% increase in academic performance for students with bicycles.

"We live and breathe education and were looking for a new partner to support. We also happen to live in what some call a 'Bicycle Mecca,' Boulder, Colorado. When we saw the educational outcomes that are tied to bicycles, we had to support World Bicycle Relief," said Mark Phillips, CEO of HireEducation."We are thrilled to join World Bicycle Relief in promoting the freedom, mobility, and independence that comes with owning and riding bicycles. We especially love that kids do better in school with bicycles."

HireEducation hopes to deliver even more Buffalo Bicycles to students in need in 2017.

To learn more visit: http://hireedu.com./

About HireEducation:

HireEducation was founded in Boulder in 2010.  We help Education companies find and secure the best possible talent. We love that we get to live and breathe e ducation all day, every day and that we get to work with the smartest, most passionate people in the education sector.

For more information visit: http://hireedu.com./

About World Bicycle Relief:

Founded in 2005, World Bicycle Relief mobilizes people through The Power of Bicycles®. World Bicycle Relief accomplishes its mission by distributing specially designed, high quality bicycles through philanthropic and social enterprise programs. These purpose designed bicycles are built to withstand the challenging terrain and conditions in rural, developing areas. Entrepreneurs use the bicycles to increase productivity and profits. Students attend class more regularly and improve their academic performances. And, health care workers visit more patients in less time, providing better, more consistent care. World Bicycle Relief also promotes local economies and long-term sustainability by assembling bicycles locally and training field mechanics to service the bicycles. To date, World Bicycle Relief has delivered over 340,000 bicycles and trained over 1,600 field mechanics in Africa, Southeast Asia and South America. World Bicycle Relief is a registered nonprofit in the USA, Canada, U.K., Germany and Australia, and has assembly facilities in Kenya, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Malawi and Angola.

For more information, please visit: http://worldbicyclerelief.org

Follow us @PowerOfBicycles and Like us at facebook.com/worldbicyclerelief

World Bicycle Relief Media Contact:

Global/USA Inquiries

Brooke Slezak

brooke@brookeslezak.com

press@worldbicyclerelief.org

Mobile: 917.689.6024

Brooke Slezak
brooke@brookeslezak.com
brooke@brookeslezak.com
Apr 13, 2017
Click to Share