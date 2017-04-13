News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
World Bicycle Relief and HireEducation Provide Bicycles for Students in Rural Developing Countries
Committed to the philosophy of giving back, HireEducation donates one bicycle for each candidate they place
HireEducation believes in the philosophy of giving back and has woven charitable giving into its business model. Since the inception of this partnership in 2014, HireEducation has provided 157 bicycles to students- helping them stay in school and achieve their academic goals.
Many students in rural developing regions face the challenge of long walks, sometimes 2 hours or more, to school. A high quality bicycle reduces travel time by 75%. Data highlights a 28% increase in attendance and a 59% increase in academic performance for students with bicycles.
"We live and breathe education and were looking for a new partner to support. We also happen to live in what some call a 'Bicycle Mecca,' Boulder, Colorado. When we saw the educational outcomes that are tied to bicycles, we had to support World Bicycle Relief," said Mark Phillips, CEO of HireEducation."
HireEducation hopes to deliver even more Buffalo Bicycles to students in need in 2017.
To learn more visit: http://hireedu.com./
About HireEducation:
HireEducation was founded in Boulder in 2010. We help Education companies find and secure the best possible talent. We love that we get to live and breathe e ducation all day, every day and that we get to work with the smartest, most passionate people in the education sector.
For more information visit: http://hireedu.com./
About World Bicycle Relief:
Founded in 2005, World Bicycle Relief mobilizes people through The Power of Bicycles®. World Bicycle Relief accomplishes its mission by distributing specially designed, high quality bicycles through philanthropic and social enterprise programs. These purpose designed bicycles are built to withstand the challenging terrain and conditions in rural, developing areas. Entrepreneurs use the bicycles to increase productivity and profits. Students attend class more regularly and improve their academic performances. And, health care workers visit more patients in less time, providing better, more consistent care. World Bicycle Relief also promotes local economies and long-term sustainability by assembling bicycles locally and training field mechanics to service the bicycles. To date, World Bicycle Relief has delivered over 340,000 bicycles and trained over 1,600 field mechanics in Africa, Southeast Asia and South America. World Bicycle Relief is a registered nonprofit in the USA, Canada, U.K., Germany and Australia, and has assembly facilities in Kenya, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Malawi and Angola.
For more information, please visit: http://worldbicyclerelief.org
Follow us @PowerOfBicycles and Like us at facebook.com/
World Bicycle Relief Media Contact:
Global/USA Inquiries
Brooke Slezak
brooke@brookeslezak.com
press@worldbicyclerelief.org
Mobile: 917.689.6024
Contact
Brooke Slezak
***@brookeslezak.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Apr 13, 2017