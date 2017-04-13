Atlas Technologies Continues to Grow!

Contact

-- Atlas Technologies is pleased to announce the addition of Mr. Robert Rich to the Atlas Management Team. Mr. Rich has accepted the position of Director of Sales & Marketing and will drive the future of Atlas's sales efforts in the market.Bob Rich has 20 years of manufacturing and sales executive experience in the metal forming industry. Mr. Rich is a results oriented leader that has successfully guided manufacturing, engineering, and sales teams in various product areas including hydroforming applications, integrated systems, and capital equipment manufacturing toward profitable growth. He will focus on developing Atlas's sales and marketing strategies throughout the industry to support Atlas's future growth.Andrew Basgall – General ManagerKim Nation – VP of FinanceBill Rogner – Sales & Applications ConsultantDave Thomas – Director of Project ManagementLouie Wiegele – Director of Purchasing & Human ResourcesRandy Austin – Director of ApplicationsRobert Bloomfield – Director of ManufacturingPat Schwartz – Director of EngineeringRobert Rich – Director of Sales & Marketing