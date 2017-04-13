News By Tag
Atlas Technologies Continues to Grow!
Bob Rich has 20 years of manufacturing and sales executive experience in the metal forming industry. Mr. Rich is a results oriented leader that has successfully guided manufacturing, engineering, and sales teams in various product areas including hydroforming applications, integrated systems, and capital equipment manufacturing toward profitable growth. He will focus on developing Atlas's sales and marketing strategies throughout the industry to support Atlas's future growth.
"Mr. Rich is a welcomed addition to our Atlas team of Automation Experts. We look forward to his strong leadership, creative views and strong marketing skills to assist Atlas with its continued growth and desired business objectives."
Atlas Technologies Management Team:
Andrew Basgall – General Manager
Kim Nation – VP of Finance
Bill Rogner – Sales & Applications Consultant
Dave Thomas – Director of Project Management
Louie Wiegele – Director of Purchasing & Human Resources
Randy Austin – Director of Applications
Robert Bloomfield – Director of Manufacturing
Pat Schwartz – Director of Engineering
Robert Rich – Director of Sales & Marketing
Contact
Andy Basgall, General Manager
Atlas Technologies
1-810-714-2112
***@atlastechnologies.com
