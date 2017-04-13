 
Atlas Technologies Continues to Grow!

 
FENTON, Mich. - April 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Atlas Technologies is pleased to announce the addition of Mr. Robert Rich to the Atlas Management Team. Mr. Rich has accepted the position of Director of Sales & Marketing and will drive the future of Atlas's sales efforts in the market.

Bob Rich has 20 years of manufacturing and sales executive experience in the metal forming industry.  Mr. Rich is a results oriented leader that has successfully guided manufacturing, engineering, and sales teams in various product areas including hydroforming applications, integrated systems, and capital equipment manufacturing toward profitable growth.  He will focus on developing Atlas's sales and marketing strategies throughout the industry to support Atlas's future growth.

"Mr. Rich is a welcomed addition to our Atlas team of Automation Experts.  We look forward to his strong leadership, creative views and strong marketing skills to assist Atlas with its continued growth and desired business objectives."         Andy Basgall, General Manager
http://www.atlastechnologies.com

Atlas Technologies Management Team:
Andrew Basgall – General Manager
Kim Nation – VP of Finance
Bill Rogner – Sales & Applications Consultant
Dave Thomas – Director of Project Management
Louie Wiegele – Director of Purchasing & Human Resources
Randy Austin – Director of Applications
Robert Bloomfield – Director of Manufacturing
Pat Schwartz – Director of Engineering
Robert Rich – Director of Sales & Marketing

Andy Basgall, General Manager
Atlas Technologies
1-810-714-2112
***@atlastechnologies.com
