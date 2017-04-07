Now pamper your loved ones from anywhere on the globe with your customised ideas

BANGALORE, India
- April 13, 2017
- PRLog
-- When it comes to bestowing your love, gratitude or any other feeling to people closest to your heart like your father, mother, sister, wife or kids or any other person cakes go all the way from birthdays, anniversaries to special flowers delivery to festivals like Christmas and even Diwali and the best part is the entire family can share it. On occasions when one needs to convey sympathy over someone's death, say a thank you or congratulate on one's success, fresh blooms are the most preferred gifts. The word 'cake' strikes a flashy picture of something creamy, well decorated and delicious in a conventional way. But with wonderful advancement in recent times, bakery products have a plethora of designs and sizes to be chosen from. Knowing receiver's choice could make the selection a breeze and customizing it with the right combination flavours can be an icing to the cake. Innumerable flavours like , butter scotch, strawberry, black forest, blue berry etc. are available and knowing the recipients likings will be a half way win when ordering a cake. For party events like birthday, anniversary, get together or any such occasions, the size of the crowd needs to be kept in mind for ordering the cake. Generally the standard size is one kg for sharing amongst fifteen people. Cake decoration is another big factor which decide its charm. Kids birthday parties surrounds cartoon themes like doremon, popeyes, barbies and various popular animation characters which are the main source of amusement for children. Layered or hearth shape would be ideal for wedding or anniversary gifts for loved once and this would never fail to enlighten them immensely. A flower is an embodiment of pure emotions, spreading its ecstasy around and people gets doped in its enchanting aroma and fragrance. Choice of right flower for the right occasion is yet again another challenging task as most people hardly have any knowledge about flower varieties. India being a multi- lingual diversified country remains occupied by a number of festivals, like new year to holi, Diwali, Christmas, bhai dhoj, bihu, pongal, lohri etc. During this time, people get stressed out regarding exchange of gifts and we provide an apt solution for all. Our online and offline store is like a homely affair to shop for your near and dear ones, & sending flowers to India from any corner on earth is a hassle free game. Blossoms ideal for any occasion and mood are readily available in our store, be it a bouquet of red roses for your wife or girlfriend, pink ones for the one you adore, yellow bunches for friendship or white blossoms for funeral. For more details visit at http://www.indiaflowerplaza.com/
Winning hearts is no more troublesome with India Flower Plaza which has 10 years of experience in spreading love and happiness across globe, relishing relationships. From the myriad of flowers we have like roses, lilies, orchids, carnations and many more, we offer themed flower arrangements like Romance or Sympathy etc. as per demand. You can send cake to india from uk alongwith dainty soft toys, teddy bears, chocolates, balloons, delicious cakes, cookies from our outlet. For more details visit at http://www.indiaflowerplaza.com/birthday.html