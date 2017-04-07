UK Dental Patients are Slashing Costs by Heading East

Cutting edge dentistry at cut throat prices: How UK patients are saving their pennies (and their smiles) with overseas dental treatment.

-- Dental tourism is by no means a new concept: western patients seeking cut- price dental treatment have been flocking to Eastern and Central Europe, Mexico and Asia in ever increasing numbers for the best part of two decades. And it's easy to see why… reduced waiting times, skilled practitioners, cutting- edge technology and the chance of a holiday on the side make for an attractive proposition.But let's not be coy... the main reason these patients are swapping "home" for "away" is the savings; the sweet, sweet savings of foreign dentistry. Consider, if you will, the cost of a filling in Hungary, which at £70 is roughly half the price of a filling in the UK. Admittedly, it's hard to justify a saving of £40 if you have to travel half way across Europe to make it, but when we look at the more complex, expensive types of treatment, the savings soon start to stack up. Treat yourself to an implant in Budapest, for example, and you'll save up to £800 on the UK price. Before you know it, dental care stops being the out-of- reach luxury we're used to, and turns into an actual , real-lifepossibilityWhen Janet Hill, a 61 year old retired Administrator from Caerphilly in South Wales, learnt the cost of implant treatment in the UK, she thought her dream of a confident smile was over. "The dental treatment available when I was young wasn't great- any problem with your teeth and they'd just rip them out. My bottom teeth aren't bad, but I'd lost most of my top teeth by my mid- thirties. I ended up with a denture, but I hated it. I was too embarrassed to eat in front of people in case it popped out, and I was self-conscious about smiling or even talking in front of strangers". Aware of how much the problem was damaging her confidence, Janet's husband, John, suggested dental implants. "We thought it'd be a lovely way to celebrate my 60birthday, but when we saw the cost, we were shattered- I could have bought a new car for that price!"Fortunately, one of Janet's friends chanced upon an online article about dental tourism, and passed on news of her discovery to Janet. "When we looked into the cost of implant treatment in Europe, we were amazed. It was less than half the price of treatment in the UK"!Finally, it looked like Janet had found a way of turning her dream into a reality. The next step was finding a clinic that impressed as much with its quality as it did with its prices."I considered Bulgaria for a while, but after reading so many good things about Hungarian dentistry, I settled on Budapest instead. Obviously, price is a big consideration, but I needed to be confident about the quality as well. It would be awful to pay all that money, and then have something go wrong because of shoddy standards. I did a lot of research, but I was best impressed by the response I had from a company called Budapest Dental Trips. I hadn't hear of them before but found them from their websiteI asked for some pictures and details of the clinic and they got back to me within the day. The facilities at their clinic looked great, and I was impressed with the experience of their implantologist. To be honest, it also helped that all the flights, accommodation and travel arrangements were included free of charge– it was such a relief not having to worry about airport pickups or finding somewhere to stay on top of everything else".Attracted by the promise of a free consultation, Janet flew out to Budapest in the summer of 2016. After an assessment, her dentist recommended an implant supported bridge. Impressed by both the service and the price, she decided to start treatment there and them. So far, she's been thrilled with the results. "My dentist, Dr Horvath, recommend using something called an "All on 4" method, which uses just four implants to support a full fixed bridge. I was delighted to need so few implants- even though the cost is so much cheaper than the UK anyway, we all like to make savings where we can. To get the best results, I thought I'd need an implant to replace each missing tooth, but to have those same results while only paying for 4 implants was amazing. Since I've had them fitted, I feel like I've been given a new lease of life- I don't have to worry when I'm eating or smiling, and you couldn't shut me up if you tried".Since the treatment, Jane has been bending the ear of anyone and everyone who'll listen to her story, so delighted is she with her experience. "For anyone umming and erring over dental treatment abroad, I'd say just go for it. There's always going to be horror stories from people who've had bad experiences, but as long as you make sure to do your research first, you shouldn't have any more problems than if you had the same treatment in the UK".So the moral of the story seems to be: do your research, ask questions, and keep your eyes (and mouth) open for the best deals. We'll give the last word to Janet…"I'm so glad I had the treatment. I could never have afforded implants in the UK, so thank goodness I found an alternative…implants haven't just given me back my smile; they've given me back my life".