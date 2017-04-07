 
Industry News





Publix Donates More than $1 Million to United Way of Volusia-Flagler

uw publix
uw publix
 
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - April 13, 2017 - PRLog -- The United Way of Volusia-Flagler Counties (UWVFC) is pleased to announce that Publix Super Market Charities has presented the organization with its 2016-17 United Way Employee & Corporate Campaign gift.

Yesterday, two Publix district managers and three store managers presented UWVFC President/CEO Dennis Burns with a check totaling $1,140,946.81. The gift's impact upon the community could possibly double thanks to state and federal matching dollars through United Way-funded programs.

Publix remains the largest business workplace partner to UWVFC as well as most United Way chapters in Florida.

"It is difficult to express the amount of gratitude the United Way of Volusia-Flagler Counties extends to Publix, its management and employees," said Burns. "We greatly hope more business partners will help the way Publix has in meeting funding requests from local agencies and fulfilling our mission in the community."

For more information on donating to the UWVC or creating an employee campaign, visit www.unitedwayvfc.org.

(Pictured From left to right: Jim McDede - Store Manager; Joel Meister - Store Manager; Mark Hanley - District Manager; Mark Buckner - District Manager; Dennis Burns - UW President; and Robert Lovering - Store Manager.)

The United Way of Volusia-Flagler Counties improves lives and builds a stronger community by bringing together hearts, minds and resources from across the region and by developing effective partnerships with businesses, government and nonprofit organizations.  Each year the United Way holds a fundraising campaign to help fund 48 programs from 29 local partner agencies. For more information, please visit the website http://www.unitedwayvfc.org or call (386-253-0563) if you or someone you know needs help or wants to learn how to Give, Advocate, or Volunteer.

Courtney Edgcomb
***@uwvfc.org
Source:United Way Volusia-Flagler Counties
Email:***@uwvfc.org
