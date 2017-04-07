News By Tag
Barbara Branagan-Mitchell Named Waterbury Regional Chamber's 2016 Ambassador of the Year
Barbara Branagan-Mitchell, the owner of Branagan Communications Consultants, LLC in New Milford, Conn., and celebrating 24 years in business in 2017, was named the Chamber's 2016 Ambassador of the Year by her fellow volunteer ambassadors
Celebrating 24 years of success as a sole proprietor entrepreneur in 2017, Branagan-Mitchell received her prestigious award during the Chamber's Annual Meeting on March 30, 2017, at La Bella Vista banquet facility in Waterbury. She has been a volunteer ambassador with the Chamber since 2009, and in 2010 she received one of the Chamber's most prestigious awards of service the Chamber's Volunteer of the Year Award.
In his remarks in presenting Branagan-Mitchell with the 2016 Ambassador of the Year Award, Waterbury Regional Chamber Board Chairman Dr. William Pizzuto, University of Connecticut Waterbury President, stated, "A majority of our members can attest to the fact that Chamber Ambassadors play an important role. They recruit new members and help them maximize the benefits of their membership. It is appropriate that we honor the extraordinary efforts of Barbara Branagan-Mitchell.
Barbara has been a public relations communications consultant for 24 years, and her client list includes the Waterbury Regional Chamber and its affiliates, not only writing press releases but making sure those releases are seen by local media and placed in a myriad number of locations in print and online. She has also been a committed member of the Chamber since she first joined in 2009, and within a year she was asked to be a part of our team of Ambassadors.
When you think of the qualities that make up a great ambassador, you think of someone who is enthusiastic and willing to help, someone who is a fixture at events, and someone who seeks out those who are new to the Chamber and helps facilitate personal connections our Chamber members seek. Barbara Branagan-Mitchell believes strongly in the value of membership in our Chamber and helps enhance that value for both new and longtime members alike. Today we honor Barbara's stellar work on behalf of the Chamber."
Branagan-Mitchell moved her home and business to New Milford from Katonah, New York in Westchester County in 2004 having launched her sole proprietorship in Katonah in 1993. Her agency, Branagan Communications Consultants LLC, offers services in public relation, publicity placement, marketing communications, plus writing and editing of websites, marketing materials, newsletters, brochures, presentations and more. During the past thirteen years in Connecticut, the agency has provided services to numerous companies and organizations throughout New Haven, Litchfield and Hartford Counties.
Current Branagan Communications Consultants clients include the 2017 Business Women's Forum, Acts 4 Ministry Inc. in Waterbury, Tomasso Group of New Britain, Salt of the Earth Spa in Woodbury, Samantha Gale Designs in New Hartford, Farmers Insurance Dan DiVirgilio Agency LLC in Southington, and J2H Digital in Avon.
To learn more, visit http://www.branagancommunications.com or call Branagan-Mitchell at 860-210-0149.
Contact: Barbara Branagan-Mitchell 860-210-0149
Barbara Branagan-Mitchell
860-210-0149
barbara@branagancommunications.com
