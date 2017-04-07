News By Tag
A Complete Guide To The Google Mail Service
This is the only webmailing service that provides the users the access to its various attractive mailing features along with the option of sending and receiving mails.Like some of its features are not even known to all the customers. The feature of creating a google plus account to connect to other groups and communities is of great importance. You can even use this webmailing service for the purpose of the chatting on the hangout app, which is again a service by the google company.
So in order to use all these alluring services the user needs to first of all create an account on the official site of the gmail for which there is a step to step process:-
STEP 1:- First of all user needs to open the official site of the gmail, and when you do so
STEP 2:- You will certainly found a page with two options, one will be the signup option and other will be to login
STEP 3:- The naive user need to go for the signup option, the moment you click on this option you will be proceeded to a new page that will ask for some personal information like the name of the user, his gender, etc
STEP 4:- Once you are done with this information, you have to enter an unique email ID and a strong and secured password for yourself. You will get the assistance for setting the password by the company side.
STEP 6:- Then you just need to verify yourself for not being a robot,and then just move futher by clicking on the sign up button.Now once you do as mentioned in the steps then you are done with this process.
Now in case you want any kind of help regarding the further management of the account then you can just go for calling the technical team from the company by just giving a call on the hellpline number that is provided by the tech support team of the gmail.
In order to get the help from the team you need to:-
• First visit the official google site
• Then have to click on the google play,
• Followed by clicking on the product for which you want to get the support information
• Select for the issue that you facing
• Click on the call a request
• And then on the call you will get the solution to your google services related issues.
These are the simple steps to get the right assistance from the google company without even wasting your time.
Refer: http://www.gmailtechinfo.com/
