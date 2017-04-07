 
April 2017





Selling Real Estate,Luxury Goods,Services and Property to Billionaires

SellToBillionaires™ are one of the world's leading platforms for marketing luxury goods and services directly to the Mansions & Home Addresses of International Billionaires & multi-Millionaires.
 
 
LOS ANGELES - April 13, 2017 - PRLog -- HOW TO SELL TO BILLIONAIRES.

If you would like to have your luxury service or product presented directly to the world's wealthiest citizens then our SellToBillionaires™ marketing services can offer you a truly unique opportunity to reach the world's wealthiest buying prospects.

Whether you are wanting to sell luxury properties, private jets, mega yachts, luxury rental properties, artwork, UHNWI wealth management/investments, etc. the SellToBillionaires™ service will ensure international Billionaires & multi-Millionaires will get to find out about what you would like to offering them. Read on to find out how we do this / what we offer >>>>>>

It should come as no surprise that the majority of international Billionaires and multi-Millionaires live in luxury homes in the world's most sought after locations, therefore it stands to reason that the best way to market your luxury product or service to them would be by directly marketing to their home address - the question is how to get those addresses!!??

SellToBillionaires™ are one of the world's leading platforms for marketing luxury goods and services directly to the Mansions & Home Addresses of International Billionaires & multi-Millionaires.

Our database draws its data from Bloomberg, Forbes and from records of prime international property sales (typically those Mansions/Villas & Country Estate properties valued at £10million/$20million to £200m/$250m +) including those high valued properties currently being marketed for sale at the very top end of the international market along with those prime international properties previously marketed for sale (but which didn't sell) over the last 20 + years.

The majority of the owners & occupants of these ultra-high value properties are British, American, Chinese, Indian, Middle Eastern & European Billionaires & multi-Millionaires which specifically includes:-

- Forbes/Bloomberg listed Billionaires (including Buffet, Gates, Bezos, Zuckerberg, etc)

- A list Celebrities (Hollywood & international Pop & Rap stars)

- A list Sportstars (NBA, NFL, English Premier League, etc - all international stars)

- International listed company CEO's

- Ultra wealthy self made entrepreneurs

- Royalty & Dignitaries

The SellToBillionaires™ range of Billionaire marketing services allows clients to market directly to over 35,000 ultra high value residential property addresses throughout the world's most sought after luxury home destinations which includes the following key locations:-

- Prime Residential London (c. 10,200 addresses of homes valued from £5m to £150m +)

- Prime UK Country Houses & Estates (c. 7,200 addresses of homes valued from £5m to £150m +)

- Prime USA luxury residential (c. 8,500 addresses of homes valued from $10million to $250million +)

- Forbes Top 400 USA Billionaires (c. 1,000 addresses of the Forbes top 400 USA Billionaires which is updated annually – 2 or 3 addresses per Billionaire)

- Prime South Africa, mainly Cape Town luxury homes + iconic Wine Estates & Game Reserves (c. 1,000 addresses of homes valued from R40m to R200million +)

- Prime Monaco luxury residential (c. 2,500 addresses of homes valued from Euros 10million to Euros 120million +)

- Prime Middle East, mainly Dubai, luxury residential (c. 3,500 addresses of homes valued from $3million to $70million +)

In further detail our database specifically includes the following most expensive streets & areas of the above locations:-

London's most expensive streets:-
-Kensington Palace Gardens, W8
-The Boltons, SW10
-Grosvenor Crescent, SW1X
-Wilton Cresent, SW1X
-Courtenay Avenue, N6
-The Bishops Avenue, N2

Prime UK Country Estates:-
- Crown Estate
-Wentworth Estate
-St Georges Estate

USA's most expensive areas:-
-New York
-The Hamptons
-Los Angeles
-San Francisco
-Miami/Palm Beach

And many more.

If you would like to have your luxury service or product presented directly to the world's wealthiest citizens then our SellToBillionaires™ marketing services can offer you a truly unique opportunity to reach the world's wealthiest buying prospects.

Whether you are wanting to sell luxury properties, private jets, mega yachts, luxury rental properties, artwork, UHNWI wealth management/investments, etc. the SellToBillionaires™ service will ensure international Billionaires & multi-Millionaires will get to find out about what you would like to offering them.

To find out more visit us on Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/SellToBillionaires

or email: info@selltobillionaires.com

Contact
Shaun Ascough
00442035986409
info@selltobillionaires.com
End
