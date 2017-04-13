Cliff Mcdowel Joins The Wacky World of "Bible Thumpers"

Hot new animated series in the works from writer, producer and director, L.B. Jr.

End

-- Fantasy Soft Entertainment is excited and proud to welcome producer Cliff McDowell to "Bible Thumpers". Cliff has developed and produced a slate of highly celebrated animation projects; multiple projects that have received 5/5 Doves from the Dove Foundation.Some of Hollywood's best and brightest are involved in the making of "Bible Thumpers" such as Oliver Guse (The Land Before Time, Curious George, Rick and Morty) and Emmy award-winning composer Steven Bernstein (Animaniacs, Tiny Toon Adventures, Pinky and the Brain). With all this incredible talent attached, this series is sure to be a major hit. Each episode will even showcase an original song.L.B. Jr., the creator and CEO of Fantasy Soft Entertainment, is ecstatic about "Bible Thumpers" becoming an animated series. He states, "Nothing's impossible! With only a High School diploma and a vision, I'm achieving great things. I can't believe I'm surrounded by all these industry greats. People who've worked on some of the greatest animated series, movies, and tv shows of all time! God is good!"L.B. Jr. hopes to start production on season one this year.Fantasy Soft Entertainment is in the business of inspiring a generation. Creating characters and worlds that people can not only escape to, but relate to. With our unique, creative, and fresh ideas, we believe we can do just that. Like us. No matter who you are. No matter where you are. You can do the impossible.