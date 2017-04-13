 
Industry News





April 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
13121110987

New Author Tony Lovell Publishes First Book

Bedbug's Writing: A Collection of Short Stories + Poetry, Volume One, available now on Amazon
 
 
Front Cover of Paperback Edition
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - April 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Tony Lovell, the writer at Bedbug's Writing and an editor for the writing-challenge website Grammar Ghoul Press is excited to announce the publication of his first book, "Bedbug's Writing: A Collection of Short Stories + Poetry, Volume One." This book contains several short stories and poems that were originally written for prompted challenges at Grammar Ghoul Press, as well as pieces that have never previously been shared. The book is available now on Amazon in paperback and Kindle formats. Taken from the back cover text:

"With a mix of heart, humor, and a little darkness, Tony Lovell explores the perseverance of love in the face of unfortunate circumstances, death and the ghosts that won't leave us alone, literal and metaphorical rebellion against that which is perceived as normalcy, and more in this collection of short stories and poetry."


Tony Lovell earned his Bachelors of Science in Elementary Education from the University of Phoenix. He is actively working on his first novels, and he is the creator and co-writer of "the Park bench," a new web-series from Background People Productions, set to debut in 2017. His website is Bedbug's Writing, at http://tonylovell.weebly.com. Both the paperback and the Kindle editions of Bedbug's Writing, Volume One are available on Amazon at https://www.amazon.com/Bedbugs-Writing-Collection-Stories-Poetry/dp/1543150144.

