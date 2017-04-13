News By Tag
New Author Tony Lovell Publishes First Book
Bedbug's Writing: A Collection of Short Stories + Poetry, Volume One, available now on Amazon
"With a mix of heart, humor, and a little darkness, Tony Lovell explores the perseverance of love in the face of unfortunate circumstances, death and the ghosts that won't leave us alone, literal and metaphorical rebellion against that which is perceived as normalcy, and more in this collection of short stories and poetry."
Tony Lovell earned his Bachelors of Science in Elementary Education from the University of Phoenix. He is actively working on his first novels, and he is the creator and co-writer of "the Park bench," a new web-series from Background People Productions, set to debut in 2017. His website is Bedbug's Writing, at http://tonylovell.weebly.com. Both the paperback and the Kindle editions of Bedbug's Writing, Volume One are available on Amazon at https://www.amazon.com/
Contact
Tony Lovell
***@gmail.com
