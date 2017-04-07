News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
TEMPO Launches EURT Trading on the "Programmatically Fair", Stellar Distributed Exchange
The ICO of the EURT – EURO TEMPO TOKEN the largest P2P blockchain remittance company is officially launching the token this week which is valued one to one for euros.
TEMPO Money Transfer, the largest Open P2P Blockchain Remittance Company foresees a major shift coming in the way payments will be made. The emergence of blockchains will allow remittance volumes to move more seamlessly. Like the internet, adoption should be rapid for these new open networks. "The Distributed Exchange and Settlement mechanisms built into the Stellar network will revolutionize remittances. Stellar provides inexpensive transactions at 100,000 per penny in a secure P2P ('peer to peer') environment."
"Stellar provides many advantages over Omni protocol's 20 minutes settlement times and bitcoin blockchain's high fees. With Stellar, clients can move funds in 3-5 seconds. Faster transaction speeds and minimal exchange fees for traders will allow for greater profits. One-to-one backing of funds in a fully secure and European audited escrow account will provide clients with much needed assurance that their funds are secure on the network'.
Stellar represents the first not for profit exchange that is "Provably Fair Trading". Provably fair trading means that as an individual trader you can interact directly with natural client flow without the need to go through a bank or a broker. For migrant workers sending money, this will mean lower costs and "MID-POINT" or better on the FX Spread.
To facilitate flow across the Stellar network TEMPO is issuing the EURT which can be traded for PHP, XLM, and the JPY on the Stellar Blockchain. Clients can use the EURT for trading or cash out to European bank accounts using SEPA. TEMPO and their various partners will value EURTs at full parity to the EUR. The token will have many functions including for remittance purposes or bill pay.
TEMPO is developing a system to further incentivize users, including a gifting program. For the gift program all EURT holders receive a gift at the end of each month. For example if you held 1000 EURT for the month of May you will receive a gift of 600 lumens. The monthly gift is calculated based on demand and will be announced the week prior to the end of the month on twitter and chat forums.
For more information regarding opportunities around EURT please contact TEMPO support support@tempo.eu.com
Learn more about TEMPO Money Transfer https://tempo.eu.com
Stellar.org https://stellar.org
StellarTerm:
Contact
Artak Vardanyan
***@tempo.eu.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse