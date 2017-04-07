News By Tag
Rowlinson Packaging makes high-end timber pallets affordable
In addition to supplying standard 1200 x 1000mm and 1200 x 800mm size pallets, Rowlinson Packaging also manufacture bespoke pallets, custom made to suit a particular design and size requirement. The tremendous rise in sales has encouraged the company to invest in and procure high-speed manufacturing machinery which enables them to churn out the best n quality pallets at a faster rate, utilising both time and resources to the maximum. This provides their customers with products that are cost effective and at rates, along with timely delivery.
The efficient PDS software, short for Pallet Design System, is used to closely examine the dimensions, weight, and correct stacking arrangement of the particular product. This process quickly identifies the problems associated in the production of a pallet, thereby allowing for rapid rectification. Be it the reassembling and building of the timber or making necessary changes to the design framework and structure, the PDS software allows for practical production.
Rowlinson Packaging is constantly looking to better themselves. They do this by staying up to date in every aspect of production and supply. In this regard, additional investments have been made to acquire cutting edge wood chippers and wood burning boilers that feed the IPM15/Kiln drying chambers, in turn heating part of the factory. This allows the company to provide drying treatments at comparatively low rates, which in turn lowers the overall cost of the timber pallets.
By choosing Rowlinson Packaging, clients are assured of conducting business with a reliable, self-assured company that is available every step of the way to provide tailor made solutions to match every need at affordable costs.
About
Rowlinson Packaging, located in Cheshire and Norfolk, UK, are a leading packaging company with over 50 years of expertise in the industry, making their products available across the UK as well as to the global market. Enquiries can be made on 01829 260571 and 01842 753262 or via the online contact us form at http://www.rowlinsonpackaging.co.uk/
Contact
Rowlinson Packaging Ltd
***@gmail.com
