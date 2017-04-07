News By Tag
SuiteCRM Release Long Term Support Cycle
SuiteCRM 7.8.3 (LTS) adds new features to enhance the performance, stability and security of this fully supported open source Customer Relationship Management (CRM) platform. The LTS release sees further expansion of the commercial ecosystem of support and professional services contracts available to users of SuiteCRM.
The extended maintenance period meets demand from business users to deploy SuiteCRM widely over a period of years. It also positions SuiteCRM as a platform for innovation and a driver of increased agility and large scale cost-reductions for enterprise-class deployments.
"SuiteCRM 7.8.3 LTS Edition is built for business," said Greg Soper, CEO of SalesAgility Ltd. "This release brings together significant feature and stability improvements to a free and open source CRM application. SuiteCRM is at the centre of a growing ecosystem of applications that serve businesses of all sizes extremely well. We look forward to seeing its adoption grow across each LTS lifespan."
As part of its news today, SalesAgility also announced that SuiteCRM 7.8.3 LTS would continue to be 100% upgrade compatible with SugarCRM Community Edition (CE). SugarCRM users who are facing an uncertain future with the withdrawal of all support and updates of CE, can upgrade to SuiteCRM LTS and be confident in the long term security of the platform.
Next on the agenda for SalesAgility is looking into a warranted version of SuiteCRM
