For sale The Erindi Private Game Reserve in Namibia

Once in a lifetime opportunity to acquire Africa's largest Private Game Reserve "Erindi" which is situated on over 70,000 hectares in central Namibia. Asking US $160million.

-- New Release - Africa's biggest private game reserve is for sale "Erindi Private Game Reserve".The Erindi Private Game Reserve is an approx. 70,000 Hectare luxurious ecotourism destination in Namibia – Erindi covers an area ten times the size of Manhattan, NY !Erindi is home to over 90 mammalian species including over 140 elephants, 24 lions, 63 black rhino, 28 white rhino and 10 cheetah.In addition to mammals, Erindi also host 300 endemic bird species, 43 reptile species, 40 snake species, 10 amphibian species, 13 arthropod species and 104 known insect species with the total asset value of wildlife estimated at us 25 million.Asking price US $ 160million- Erindi is 10x the size of Manhattan- Erindi has 2 lodges, Old Traders Lodge & Camp Elephant with over 60 guest suites- Old Traders Lodge services the luxury safari traveller- Camp Elephant services the self-catering and camping traveller- Over 1,000km (621 miles) of roads- 201 km (124 miles) of electrified perimeter fencing- Erindi is home to 1.2% of the world's black rhino population- Erindi is situated between the major cities of Namibia - 3 hours from Windhoek- Namibia is a politically stable, easily accessible African countryRead more at http://www.primelocation.com/ overseas/commercial/ details/... For further information please do not hesitate to contact me.Kind regards,+44 (0)203 598 6409www.VIPInternationalHomes.com