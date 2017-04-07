 
April 2017





Brand New App By Algoworks On AppExchange

Algoworks launched a brand new app on Salesforce AppExchange that will make managing tasks and events in Salesforce a much easier job.
 
 
SUNNYVALE, Calif. - April 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Salesforce users who are facing difficulties in managing and keeping up with their tasks and deadlines don't have to worry about them more. Algoworks bring for them a free Salesforce AppExchange app that not only enhances user interface, but also equips users with cool features to keep track of their tasks, events, and activities.

Launched recently  on AppExchange, "The Task Manager" app is a native Force.com based, Lightning ready app, designed for Salesforce users in the form of a tab that can be added to the Salesforce profile page.

The app comes with myriad features like sorting the tasks according to the date, status, owner's name, etc. The users can arrange their work accordingly, making it easy to meet the deadlines without struggling with all tasks at once. One can search for anything in the app in real-time as well. Users can also see the tasks of all teammates, from a central location.

Mr. Pratyush Kumar, co-founder of Algoworks was quoted as saying, "We are glad to launch the Task Manager app in Salesforce AppExchange. It is a very efficient and well-ordered app for the users and has made it easy for them to manage their tasks and deadlines, helping them to organize their work in hand. We are getting positive feedbacks, which is a great thing. We are working on creating more such free apps that will help developers and users in many ways."

Launched in 2005, AppExchange is an online application marketplace by Salesforce.com, from where users can access, download and install software apps, and search for cloud consulting partners to help them execute the technology in their own organisation. Algoworks contributed to the platform by introducing the new app, making it easy for the Salesforce users to keep a track of their upcoming tasks, deadlines and other important schedules.

About Algoworks: Algoworks operates chiefly in the United States from their California Office besides having a good hold on the European and Asian markets. Headquartered in India, the decade old B2B IT service firm has expertise in key areas of Mobility, Salesforce, Business Intelligence, and ECM including Software Product Engineering. For more information visit http://www.algoworks.com.

Contact
Algoworks
***@algoworks.com
End
