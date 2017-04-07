Swine Feed Market Size, Share, Analysis, Report and Forecast to 2022

News By Tag
Asia pacific region is estimated to observe large demand for swine feed as Vietnam, Philippines and Thailand are major consumers of pork across the globe. China accounts for 50% of the world pork production and is expected to witness high demand for swine feed which in turn have a positive impact on Asia Pacific market. North Korea, New Zealand and Australia also import huge quantities of pork and are expected to propel the market positively. Europe is anticipated to observe high swine feed demand owing to the rising pork consumption in the region. North America is also the leading pork exporter and is expected to register high swine feed demand over the forecast period.
Some of the key players in the market are Alltech Inc., Archer Daniels Midland, Cargill Inc., Charoen Pokphand, De Hues , DeKalb Feeds, Ewos Group, ForFarmers, Heiskell & CO., Kent Feeds, Kyodo Shiryo Company, New Hope Group, Nutreco NV, Sodrugestvo Group and Weston Milling Animal Nutrition.
Feed Types Covered:
• Pig Grower Feed
• Starter Feed
• Sow Feed
• Other feed types
Additives Covered:
• Vitamins
• Feed Enzymes
• Feed Acidifiers
• Antioxidants
• Antibiotics
• Amino Acids
• Other Additives
Regions Covered:
• North America
o US
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o Germany
o France
o Italy
o UK
o Spain
o Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
o Japan
o China
o India
o Australia
o New Zealand
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• Rest of the World
o Middle East
o Brazil
o Argentina
o South Africa
o Egypt
What our report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
