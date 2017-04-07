News By Tag
Small Businesses Get First Month Free with FastPBX Business Phone Service
This business phone service is currently powering hundreds of medium-sized and small businesses all across the country
Every day, business owners are looking for more ways to save. If you've done everything you can to cut costs but still need financial relief, FastPBX wants to show you a better way to communicate with your customers and employees. Their new initiative gives business owners one month free, meaning you'll have the chance to experience the essential features needed to optimize your call flow and improve your callers' experience; all you need is a reliable internet connection. This business phone service is currently powering hundreds of medium-sized and small businesses all across the country, why not yours?
"We wanted to make our services accessible to business owners at any stage in their venture," said David Delgado, Director of Sales at FastPBX.
FastPBX currently offers business phone service to medium-sized and small businesses across the country. Their 24/7 U.S. based support team ensures that customers are taken care of as soon as possible and a 30-day money back guarantee with no contracts gives users the confidence they need to give FastPBX business phone service a try.
