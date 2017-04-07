Small Businesses Get First Month Free with FastPBX Business Phone Service

This business phone service is currently powering hundreds of medium-sized and small businesses all across the country

-- FastPBX is offering small businesses the option to fully experience a better communications strategy and aid in business growth. What better way to do so than with a free month? Start saving and improving your communications today! This offer is not available online, so get in touch with our cloud specialists by calling 888-688-6747 and start your first free month with a leading business phone service provider.Every day, business owners are looking for more ways to save. If you've done everything you can to cut costs but still need financial relief, FastPBX wants to show you a better way to communicate with your customers and employees. Their new initiative gives business owners one month free, meaning you'll have the chance to experience the essential features needed to optimize your call flow and improve your callers' experience; all you need is a reliable internet connection. This business phone service is currently powering hundreds of medium-sized and small businesses all across the country, why not yours?"We wanted to make our services accessible to business owners at any stage in their venture," said David Delgado, Director of Sales at FastPBX. "Allowing new users to experience our productivity-boosting features without having to worry about the cost is just one of the ways we're making that happen." This offer is not available online and is open to any business interested in using a VoIP phone service. If you would like to learn more about FastPBX's services, get in touch with a cloud specialist directly by calling 888-688-6747.FastPBX currently offers business phone service to medium-sized and small businesses across the country. Their 24/7 U.S. based support team ensures that customers are taken care of as soon as possible and a 30-day money back guarantee with no contracts gives users the confidence they need to give FastPBX business phone service a try. FastPBX is dedicated to becoming a leading resource forand the number one choice for virtual phone systems.