Social Media Predictions for Coming Future
2015 has been a wonderful, event-filled year for the social media. We saw a whole lot of new trends, features being updated on platforms like Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn etc
And now it\'s time for the year to go and a new year to come in, and with that comes in speculations, predictions, prophecies and a whole lot of trend talk. Yes, it's that time of the year again where we will guess; predict the trends we foresee in Social media marketing in 2016. These predictions are based on our experiences in the market and expert reviews. We may not be totally on the mark, and that's because social media is moving so fast, not even the most informed, in-touch seem to get it 100%.
So here we are dear readers, with our prediction of the Top 10 Trends we foresee in the Social media marketing for 2016.
1) Growth of the video: Whether it's Facebook Live, video on Twitter, Periscope, Instagram, Vine, Snapchat or the good old YouTube, 2016 will be the year, when videos take centre stage in content marketing for all brands including B2Bs. This is because videos have a higher engagement rate than just text. It's also atomizing content marketing. With video you have audio, images, text (transcription);
2) In the moment updates: Yes we know, social media is already in the moment. But come 2016 and it shall be even more concentrated. Live videos will be the hottest thing on the block. Periscope, Blab, Fire Talk are all in the race to bask in the sunshine of live streaming. Facebook's Live Video is too in the pipeline and currently being tested on a few iOs users. We expect it to blanket us all in 2016.
Add to that Instagram and Snapchat which have made on-the-go updates a fad. 2016 will herald a new era of immediacy on the social media.
3) Refined Customer engagement: Both Facebook and Twitter will look to enhance customer service and engagement in 2016. A lot of customers take to Twitter for customer queries or feedback as its quick and simple. Twitter's been working to facilitate this better, removing the character limits from DMs and introducing quote tweets to help keep track of relevant conversations. The next step forward on this front might be to incorporate a more encompassing Twitter customer service platform offering services to streamline customer service interactions even further.
Facebook's Reactions is set to roll out widely in 2016 giving access to marketers to gauge reactions of their customers and correlate it with their buying behaviours and engagements. Reactions will enable marketers to track how each response is linked with website visit, brand conversion etc.
4) Buy buttons: This year Facebook and Pintrest gained attention by introducing the BUY button to their features enabling mobile viewers of FB and Pintrest buy a product they like on a sponsored post with just a click. A huge advantage to the marketers, the trend is expected to catch on in 2016 with Instagram and other social media platforms ready to jump onto the bandwagon. By the end of 2016, most of the social media platforms will be ready with their BUY buttons for their advertisements.
5) Personalized content: 2016 will see a shift from creating more content to creating the right content, for the right audience and broadcasting it on the right channels. Consumers today expect hyper-relevant, personalized content delivered to them anywhere they engage on social media or email or any other channel. There is increased pressure to constantly deliver that seamless, engaging content, and more brands will be step up their game to deliver exactly that. Developing optimized, socialized, and engaging content for mobile and apps will become crucial.
6) Influencers:
7) Seamless advertising:
9) Storytelling:
