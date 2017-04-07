Know More About Different Amenities Offered By Mahagun Mall

The Mahagun group of companies has recently proved to a perfect icon of uniqueness by launching Mahagun shopping mall near Vaishali, Ghaziabad.

--Over decades, the name Mahagun, the embodiment of class and Excellency is much appreciated by people in an invariant manner. The Mahagun group of companies has recently proved to a perfect icon of uniqueness by launching Mahagun shopping mall near Vaishali, Ghaziabad. This shopping mall is proudly reflecting its tradition in productivity after being created by one of the most famous architects as contractor named as Hafeez, who has provided the mall its originality through a wonderful façade.Metro Shopping Mall not only has brought lots of enthusiasm among the shopaholics or window shoppers but also has packed with unlimited facilities and revolutionary ideas. The shopping mall even exhibits varieties of branded showrooms ranging from clothing to footwear or from PVR cinemas to reputed food hubs. Thus, the Mahagun Company offers the ideal alternative to relaxation as well as entertainment through their well-renowned Mahagun Metro Shopping Mall. Some of the luxurious features offered by Mahagun Shopping Mall include the following.Ø Luxurious interiorØ Centrally air conditioned throughout the mallØ 24*7 power back-up systemØ Safe security guardsØ Intercom facilityØ Escalators and lifts facilitiesØ 24*7 electronic securityØ Fire alarmØ Exterior features includes reserved parking and visitor parking along the basement areaØ Interior is designed according to Vaastu or Feng Shui amenableØ Maintenance facilities include round the clock maintenance staffØ Recreation amenities include GYM or fitness centers, cafeteria, community center, food courts, clubs, cinema halls, etc.Ø Commercial features include free Wi-Fi connectivity with high-speed Internet, 24*7 ATM service, goods Lift service, etc.Ø Above all, the shopping mall is equipped with adequate water supply and storage as well as good waste disposal system.No matter whatever you prefer, Mahagun Shopping Mall is the ideal model to fulfill all your needs perfectly with its great concepts.