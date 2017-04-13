HSY chose Net Group's Synerall as its new customer information and billing system

End

-- Helsinki Region Environmental Services HSY (Helsingin seudun ympäristöpalvelut, HSY) is integrating its key billing, customer service and sales functions to a new billing and customer information system. For that HSY has chosen a platform called Synerall, which is created by Net Group."The goal is to improve the efficiency of HSY's processes. In addition to gaining greater cost efficiency, we also wish to accelerate our customer service and increase its quality. These changes are enabled by the speed, flexibility, and process automation of Synerall system. The new system also supports process digitization, which is important for HSY," saidof HSY."The economic environment is in rapid change and business models should change accordingly. Raising customer experience to a new level is important for all companies who provide environmental and community services. We are very pleased to cooperate with HSY, we are ready to help HSY develop their services and improve the sales, marketing and billing processes," saidof Net Group Nordic Oy.Helsinki Region Environmental Services is a regional authority that provides water services and waste management services and produces information about the Helsinki Metropolitan Area and the environment. HSY helps people act for a better environment. They serve more than one million of the region's inhabitants and they are Finland's largest environmental services provider.Net Group is one of the leading software development companies in Estonia, which has also been operating in Finland for three years. The company's solutions include software solutions for energy, environment and community services, e-business solutions, system integration and data management systems.Heli Siponen, Sales Director of Net Group Nordic OyTel +358 40 53 69 800, e-mail: heli.siponen@netgroup.fi;http:/www.netgroup.fiPekka Hänninen, CFO of HSYTel +358400877935, e-mail: pekka.hanninen@hsy.fi; www.hsy.fi