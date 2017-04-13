 
News By Tag
* Hsy
* Net Group
* Synerall
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Software
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Tallinn
  Tallinn
  Estonia
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
13121110987


HSY chose Net Group's Synerall as its new customer information and billing system

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Hsy
* Net Group
* Synerall

Industry:
* Software

Location:
* Tallinn - Tallinn - Estonia

TALLINN, Estonia - April 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Helsinki Region Environmental Services HSY (Helsingin seudun ympäristöpalvelut, HSY) is integrating its key billing, customer service and sales functions to a new billing and customer information system. For that HSY has chosen a platform called Synerall, which is created by Net Group.

"The goal is to improve the efficiency of HSY's processes. In addition to gaining greater cost efficiency, we also wish to accelerate our customer service and increase its quality. These changes are enabled by the speed, flexibility, and process automation of Synerall system. The new system also supports process digitization, which is important for HSY," said Pekka Hänninen, the CFO of HSY.

"The economic environment is in rapid change and business models should change accordingly. Raising customer experience to a new level is important for all companies who provide environmental and community services. We are very pleased to cooperate with HSY, we are ready to help HSY develop their services and improve the sales, marketing and billing processes," said Priit Kongo, the CEO of Net Group Nordic Oy.

Helsinki Region Environmental Services is a regional authority that provides water services and waste management services and produces information about the Helsinki Metropolitan Area and the environment. HSY helps people act for a better environment. They serve more than one million of the region's inhabitants and they are Finland's largest environmental services provider.

Net Group is one of the leading software development companies in Estonia, which has also been operating in Finland for three years. The company's solutions include software solutions for energy, environment and community services, e-business solutions, system integration and data management systems.

For more information:

Heli Siponen, Sales Director of Net Group Nordic Oy

Tel +358 40 53 69 800, e-mail: heli.siponen@netgroup.fi; http:/www.netgroup.fi


Pekka Hänninen, CFO of HSY

Tel +358400877935, e-mail: pekka.hanninen@hsy.fi; www.hsy.fi
End
Source:Net group OÜ
Email:***@netgroup.ee Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Apr 13, 2017
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 13, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share