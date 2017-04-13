News By Tag
* Hsy
* Net Group
* Synerall
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
HSY chose Net Group's Synerall as its new customer information and billing system
"The goal is to improve the efficiency of HSY's processes. In addition to gaining greater cost efficiency, we also wish to accelerate our customer service and increase its quality. These changes are enabled by the speed, flexibility, and process automation of Synerall system. The new system also supports process digitization, which is important for HSY," said Pekka Hänninen, the CFO of HSY.
"The economic environment is in rapid change and business models should change accordingly. Raising customer experience to a new level is important for all companies who provide environmental and community services. We are very pleased to cooperate with HSY, we are ready to help HSY develop their services and improve the sales, marketing and billing processes," said Priit Kongo, the CEO of Net Group Nordic Oy.
Helsinki Region Environmental Services is a regional authority that provides water services and waste management services and produces information about the Helsinki Metropolitan Area and the environment. HSY helps people act for a better environment. They serve more than one million of the region's inhabitants and they are Finland's largest environmental services provider.
Net Group is one of the leading software development companies in Estonia, which has also been operating in Finland for three years. The company's solutions include software solutions for energy, environment and community services, e-business solutions, system integration and data management systems.
For more information:
Heli Siponen, Sales Director of Net Group Nordic Oy
Tel +358 40 53 69 800, e-mail: heli.siponen@
Pekka Hänninen, CFO of HSY
Tel +358400877935, e-mail: pekka.hanninen@
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Apr 13, 2017