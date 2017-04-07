Global Critical Care Equipment Market Forecasts Steady Growth during the Period 2017-2022

Market Research Hub

Advancements in the healthcare industry are constantly increasing to provide extra benefit and advance services for the patients. Accordingly, the number of growing diseases and increasing awareness about health has boosted the demand for critical care equipment's. Increase in number of health care facilities across the globe is expected to fuel the growth of global critical care equipment market, finds a new study added to the wide repository of Market Research Hub (MRH). The study is titled as "Research Report 2017 which delivers exhaustive information on the global market covering the vital regions such as Europe, North America, Japan, Southeast Asia, China and India.Moreover, with an extensive forecast up to 2022, the report evaluates the global market size and growth prospects. As per the study key highlights, technological advancements in critical care equipment's, government support and growing private sector investments in the healthcare industry, are key factors fueling the growth of the critical care devices market in the emerging nations. In 2016, the global Critical Care Equipment market has gained a significant growth value and is predictable to reach a high value in (USD million) by the end of 2022, rising at a steady CAGR between 2017 and 2022.At first, the report starts with the overall critical care equipment market along with its segmentation by type and application. Critical care units are special departments of health care facilities that cater to critically ill patients or those with life-threatening severe illnesses. For that, much critical care equipment's are utilized in applications, such as hospitals and home care. Rising number of hospitals across the world is also a factor contributing towards the growth of this market.On the basis of the type it covers:• Infusion Pumps• Ventilators• Patient MonitorsFor each type, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share & growth rate which has been analyzed during the period of 2012 to 2017. On the other hand, for each application, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users together with consumption (sales), market share and growth rate.In the next section, on the basis of several key regions, the report also assess the details of production, consumption, revenue (in million USD).Moreover, key players in the global market for critical care equipment highlighted in the report are as follows:• Braun Melsungen AG• Smiths Medical• Akasmedical• Medtronic• Nihon Kohden• General Electric• Koninklijke Philips• Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGAA• Maquet• Fresenius KABI• BPL Medical Technologies• SkanrayFurther sections of the report cover the following details; manufacturing cost analysis, industrial chain analysis, marketing strategy and marketing effect factors analysis.