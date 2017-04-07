 
News By Tag
* Gidifest2017
* Gidifest
* GidiCultureFestival
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Entertainment
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Victoria Island
  Lagos State
  Nigeria
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
13121110987


Gidi Fest Unveils NNEKA as the Surprise Act for this Year's Festival

 
 
NEW - PRESS HEADER Nneka 2[8]
NEW - PRESS HEADER Nneka 2[8]
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Gidifest2017
Gidifest
GidiCultureFestival

Industry:
Entertainment

Location:
Victoria Island - Lagos State - Nigeria

Subject:
Events

VICTORIA ISLAND, Nigeria - April 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Forty-eight hours to go and the organizers of the Gidi Culture Festival 2017 have unveiled another surprise act to join the list of internationally acclaimed artists to hit the stage at the festival … NNEKA!

Nneka Egbuna is a Nigerian hip hop/soul/reggae singer, songwriter and actress who has played a significant role in achieving International recognition for the Nigerian Music Industry.

Over the years the singer has had an outstanding career both locally and internationally, having 5 albums, 2 Eps, 2 Compilations, 11 singles and 1 soundtrack under her belt, she has performed on various tours alongside A-list recording artistes such as Nas, Damian Marley, Kelly Clarkson, Erykah Badu, Mary J. Blige, Rihanna.

Amongst a long list of accomplishments, Nneka also lays claim to recording a song for the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa titled "Viva Africa" as a tribute to the premier on African soil. Her hit single "Heartbeat" has been remixed and sampled several times - most notably by Chase & Status and Rita Ora.

Known for showcasing an array of diverse talent, and an undiluted celebration of African culture, the Gidi Culture Festival has carefully curated a stage that is bound to entertain and ensure everybody discovers something new.

NNEKA will be joining Sauti Sol, Simi and Burna Boy amongst many more. Its definitely going to be an event to remember

Tickets available at www.gidifest.com   .

"GidiFest2017 – For the Culture"

#GidiFest2017 is brought to you by Eclipse Live

Sponsored by AFRIONE

Supported by Eko Atlantic, Eko Hotel, Diamond Bank, Pepsi, Red Bull, Mikano, LASAA, Hyperia, Trek Buy Fly, Filmhouse, House of Lunettes, Kenya Airways, Heineken

Official media partners: Soundcity Africa, Soundcity Radio, DSTV, Africa Magic, EbonyLife TV

Media partners: Guardian Life, Bella Naija, Ndani TV, Notjustok, Penzaarville, KRAKS TV, OKAYAFRICA, Pulse NG, TrueAfrica, Linda Ikeji, YNaija, Lost in Lagos, Style Vitae, Naijj.com, BRT TV, Value Media, Konbini

For more information, see website:


www.gidiculturefestival.com

Contact
Seal Kamson
Bobby Taylor Company
***@gmail.com
End
Source:Eclipse Live Africa
Email:***@gmail.com
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
The Bobby Taylor Company PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 13, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share