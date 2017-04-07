Breeze into Summer with LABEL Ritu Kumar 'Gingham and Lace' Range

Playful nostalgic elements mix with modern silhouettes in the latest 'Gingham and Lace' range from Label Ritu

-- Playful nostalgic elements mix with modern silhouettes in the latest 'Gingham and Lace' range from Label Ritu Kumar to create a fun new take on classics. Gingham checks in new avatars, interspersed with delicate lace and sleek lines, create a refreshing new look that is nostalgic yet fashion forward.With baby blue and whites being predominant and lace trimmings that are intricate and add a new layer of elegance to the pieces, this is a collection of statement looks. Crop tops and zip front dresses that are easy to layer or to transform from day to night are the standouts of this collection.LABEL Ritu Kumar 'Gingham and Lace' range has now arrived in Dubai stores.Established in 1969, Ritu Kumar is one of India's foremost designers credited with being the first one to have revived ancient Indian crafts interpreting them into contemporary vocabulary. Her unique understanding and innovative use of traditional designs has led to creation of a new classicism. The designer has dressed the biggest Bollywood stars, the most famous celebrities and the most stylish royals including the late Princess Diana.Ritu Kumar was awarded the Padma Shri Award 2013, the country's fourth highest civilian award for her exceptional and distinguished service in the field of fashion, textile and craftsmanship. Ritu Kumar design house offers three brands: Ri, a premium bridal and couture line, Ritu Kumar, a traditional pret brand offering ethnic semi-formal wear and LABEL Ritu Kumar a contemporary pret line.