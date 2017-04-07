Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market worth 7.64 Billion USD by 2022

Building information modeling market Research report categorizes global market by Type (Software, Services), Project life cycle (Pre-construction, Construction, Operation), Application

-- According to the new market research report "Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market by Type (Software, Services), Project life cycle (Pre-construction, Construction, Operation), Application (Buildings, Civil Infrastructure, Oil & Gas, Industrial, Utilities), Geography - Global Forecast to 2022", the market is expected to grow from USD 3.56 Billion in 2017 to USD 7.64 Billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 16.51% during the forecast period."Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market - Global Forecast to 2022"The optimized project performance and increased productivity;enhanced communication and coordination throughout the asset life cycle management process in the construction industry due to adoption of BIM; and government mandates for the usage of BIM in several developed countries are the key driving factors for the building information modeling market.The software segment held a major share of the BIM market in 2016. The high demand for cost-effective construction processes & their ease of handling and benefits of design modeling software are some of the factors responsible for the high adoption of building information modeling software in the architectural, engineering, and construction (AEC) industry. However, the BIM market for services is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast.There would be a significant rise in the market for the industrial application between 2017 and 2022. The growth of the BIM market for industrial application is attributed to the fact that building information modeling provides digital prototyping analysis and simulation, thereby shortening the construction period while consistently improving productivity and reducing risks associated with construction projects in the industrial sector.The market in the North American region is expected to hold the largest market share between 2017 and 2022. The stabilized constructions of commercial and residential buildings coupled with growing awareness about the benefits of BIM among the constructors and contractors in North America have been the key driving factors for the North American market. The European market is expected to hold the second largest share during the forecast period. The building, civil infrastructure, and industrial applications are expected to be the leading segments in the European BIM market.The present market is dominated by the players such as Autodesk Inc. (U.S.), Nemetschek SE (Germany), Trimble Navigation Limited (U.S.), and Bentley System, Inc. (U.S.), among many others.MarketsandMarkets™provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™for their painpoints around revenues decisions.Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.Mr. RohanMarketsandMarkets701 Pike StreetSuite 2175, Seattle,WA 98101, United StatesTel: 1-888-600-6441Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com