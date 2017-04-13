 
News By Tag
* Oakridge Vizag
* Oakridge International School
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Education
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Visakhapatnam
  Andhra Pradesh
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
13121110987


Vizag Oakridgers make it to The Top World Universities

 
 
Rashmika
Rashmika
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Oakridge Vizag
Oakridge International School

Industry:
Education

Location:
Visakhapatnam - Andhra Pradesh - India

VISAKHAPATNAM, India - April 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Vizag Oakridgers make it to The Top World Universities

13 April, 2017, Oakridge International School, Visakhapatnam

The Vizag students of Oakridge International School have made it to some of the esteemed international colleges and top universities around the world. K.V.Eshwar, Urmila Gajapathi Raju, Sai Rohith Reddy Medapati, Simeon Sahasramsa Gajula, Sai Adithya, Reddy Nikitha, Aakansha Mannam, Koduru Naga Sri Vardhan, Medapati Nanda Sai Kishore Reddy, Donghyuk Lim, Adithya Krishna Mattey, Seongyo Gwon, Rakesh Vegi, Chaeyu Lim, Sidharth Mohapatra, Rashmika Iragattapu are the Oakridgers who are currently placed in the Top World Universities like Buckinghamshire New University, University college Birmingham, Georgian College, Bowling Green State University, Ohio, Lancaster University, Hult International Business School, University of Edinburgh, Newcastle University, De MontFort University and more.

Oakridge endeavours in getting these brilliant children ready for such achievement hence provides a stimulating learning environment that helps students to strengthen their early educational milestones. In a related vein, one approach that Oakridge necessarily follows is to consider a dynamic and success-oriented education program to make students intellectually independent individuals and empowering them with global and local perspective. Developing the valuable skills during early education, Oakridge incorporates imminent IB guest lectures from across industries and world-class curriculum into the Oakridge way of learning with strategic development programs, rich co-curricular activities, and unique integrated system of learning together.

Read more about the Top World Universities-

• Buckinghamshire New university
• University college Birmingham
• Georgian College
• University of West London
• Bowling Green State University, Ohio
• University of Bedfordshire
• Queen's University, Belfast
• Lancaster University
• Western Sydney University
• University of Hull
• Hult International Business School
• University of Surrey
• Amity, Dubai
• University of Liverpool
• University of Sheffield
• University of Glasgow
• Cardiff University
• University of Manchester
• University Loughborough
• University of Edinburgh
• Manipal, ICAS
• University of Exeter
• University of Birmingham
• Newcastle University
• De MontFort University

About Oakridge International School Visakhapatnam

Oakridge Visakhapatnam Campus has been ranked as the No.1 International Boarding School in Visakhpatnam and Andhra Pradesh at the recently announced Education World India School Rankings 2016, the most prestigious rankings in the education sector today. Oakridge is dedicated to nurturing responsive and motivated students through a dynamic and success oriented education program. The program empowers students to gain an indigenous as well global perspective on various aspects. For more details visit http://oakridge.in/vizag
End
Source:
Email:***@peoplecombine.com Email Verified
Tags:Oakridge Vizag, Oakridge International School
Industry:Education
Location:Visakhapatnam - Andhra Pradesh - India
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Apr 13, 2017
People Combine PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 13, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share