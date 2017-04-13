News By Tag
Vizag Oakridgers make it to The Top World Universities
13 April, 2017, Oakridge International School, Visakhapatnam
The Vizag students of Oakridge International School have made it to some of the esteemed international colleges and top universities around the world. K.V.Eshwar, Urmila Gajapathi Raju, Sai Rohith Reddy Medapati, Simeon Sahasramsa Gajula, Sai Adithya, Reddy Nikitha, Aakansha Mannam, Koduru Naga Sri Vardhan, Medapati Nanda Sai Kishore Reddy, Donghyuk Lim, Adithya Krishna Mattey, Seongyo Gwon, Rakesh Vegi, Chaeyu Lim, Sidharth Mohapatra, Rashmika Iragattapu are the Oakridgers who are currently placed in the Top World Universities like Buckinghamshire New University, University college Birmingham, Georgian College, Bowling Green State University, Ohio, Lancaster University, Hult International Business School, University of Edinburgh, Newcastle University, De MontFort University and more.
Oakridge endeavours in getting these brilliant children ready for such achievement hence provides a stimulating learning environment that helps students to strengthen their early educational milestones. In a related vein, one approach that Oakridge necessarily follows is to consider a dynamic and success-oriented education program to make students intellectually independent individuals and empowering them with global and local perspective. Developing the valuable skills during early education, Oakridge incorporates imminent IB guest lectures from across industries and world-class curriculum into the Oakridge way of learning with strategic development programs, rich co-curricular activities, and unique integrated system of learning together.
About Oakridge International School Visakhapatnam
Oakridge Visakhapatnam Campus has been ranked as the No.1 International Boarding School in Visakhpatnam and Andhra Pradesh at the recently announced Education World India School Rankings 2016, the most prestigious rankings in the education sector today. Oakridge is dedicated to nurturing responsive and motivated students through a dynamic and success oriented education program. The program empowers students to gain an indigenous as well global perspective on various aspects. For more details visit http://oakridge.in/
