April 2017





Pediatric Software by CustomSoft for Canada Based client

Pediatric Software developed by CustomSoft help pediatricians to give children the care they need to grow and maintain optimal health potential when they reach adulthood.
 
 
PUNE, India - April 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Pediatric is a medical field of practice diagnosis and treating children from infancy until about the time they reach adulthood. Physicians and practitioners, called pediatricians, can sometimes be overwhelmed by the demanding needs of their medical practice, tending to both the parents and their patients.

Features

·         Registration and Login

·         Child Records- Name, Age, Birth Date

·         Lab Details

·         Medical History

·         Vaccination Details and Alerts

·         Reports

·         Health Records

·         Medication Details

·         Graphic growth charts

·         Access patient data from a central database

·         Upload digital files from scanned patient records or diagnostic images

·         Appointment Scheduling

·         Online Medication Services

·         Billing

·         Feedback

         CustomSoft is a complete Software Services Provider Company based in India. CustomSoft provides full range of Software development services like Web Design and Development for Insurance, Healthcare, Retail, Hotel, Real Estate, Shipping, Logistic, E-Learning Solution and other IT related works. CustomSoft provide complete IT business solutions to organization who would like to have a Web presence for Business.

