News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Pediatric Software by CustomSoft for Canada Based client
Pediatric Software developed by CustomSoft help pediatricians to give children the care they need to grow and maintain optimal health potential when they reach adulthood.
Features
· Registration and Login
· Child Records- Name, Age, Birth Date
· Lab Details
· Medical History
· Vaccination Details and Alerts
· Reports
· Health Records
· Medication Details
· Graphic growth charts
· Access patient data from a central database
· Upload digital files from scanned patient records or diagnostic images
· Appointment Scheduling
· Online Medication Services
· Billing
· Feedback
CustomSoft is a complete Software Services Provider Company based in India. CustomSoft provides full range of Software development services like Web Design and Development for Insurance, Healthcare, Retail, Hotel, Real Estate, Shipping, Logistic, E-Learning Solution and other IT related works. CustomSoft provide complete IT business solutions to organization who would like to have a Web presence for Business.
To Contact CustomSoft:
http://www.custom-
Visit: http://www.custom-
Email: mailto:info@
To know more about CustomSoft:
http://www.custom-
Contact
Custom Soft
***@custom-soft.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse