BlackBerry Ltd.'s $815 million arbitration award

In a dispute with Qualcomm Inc. is a positive for the company and it's likely to use the money to seek acquisitions to bolster its business, analysts said Wednesday.

-- The sum is a material win for the mobile device maker BBRY, +15.97% BB, +15.38% that is working to transform itself into a software company, after its once successful smartphone franchise was hammered when consumers moved to Android and Apple AAPL, -0.14% phones.The binding decision means that BlackBerry will receive the entire sum, which is equal to about 20% of its current market cap, said Canaccord Genuity analyst Michael Walker."With BlackBerry planning to invest for growth in its software businesses, the surprising arbitration award and $815M in cash from Qualcomm QCOM, -3.54% will bolster BlackBerry's balance sheet and increase the likelihood of acquisitions to augment growth," Walker wrote in a note.TD Securities agreed, and said BlackBerry will likely target the Internet of Things and the security space for deals."We believe any acquisitions to build out BlackBerry's IoT sales channel would be attractive,"analyst Daniel Chan wrote in a note. "Moreover, the cash could be used to continue to build out the company's own sales team."