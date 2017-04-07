News By Tag
BlackBerry Ltd.'s $815 million arbitration award
In a dispute with Qualcomm Inc. is a positive for the company and it's likely to use the money to seek acquisitions to bolster its business, analysts said Wednesday.
The binding decision means that BlackBerry will receive the entire sum, which is equal to about 20% of its current market cap, said Canaccord Genuity analyst Michael Walker.
"With BlackBerry planning to invest for growth in its software businesses, the surprising arbitration award and $815M in cash from Qualcomm QCOM, -3.54% will bolster BlackBerry's balance sheet and increase the likelihood of acquisitions to augment growth," Walker wrote in a note.
TD Securities agreed, and said BlackBerry will likely target the Internet of Things and the security space for deals.
"We believe any acquisitions to build out BlackBerry's IoT sales channel would be attractive,"
