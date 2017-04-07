 
Register now to Korenix Certificated Engineer Training Seminar 6/1-6/2, 2017

Korenix sincerely invite current/future partners and distributors to join Korenix Certificated Engineer Training Seminar (KCE) at Korenix headquarters.
 
 
2017_KCE_korenix-banner_680x260
2017_KCE_korenix-banner_680x260
 
HSIN TIEN, Taiwan - April 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Korenix has devoted to producing the most reliable products with cutting-edge technologies to its worldwide customers within the industry. In order to extend the professional service to every corner of distribution, Korenix started to hold Training Seminar to its distributors on a yearly basis since 2005, which is called Korenix Certificated Engineer Training Seminar (KCE).

During the KCE Training Seminar, the participants may expect to have an overview on Korenix whole product line. Moreover, there will be an introduction to Korenix latest products and technologies. In the end, there will be hands-on and quiz section to ensure every participant has fully understood the core values of Korenix products/technologies.

This year, the KCE Training Seminar will be held on 6/1 (Thu.) - 6/2 (Fri.) at Korenix headquarter. The participants will be introduced to topics including Korenix new Full Gigabit Ethernet Switches, Industrial Wireless Products and Features, Industrial Rackmount Switches, Cyber Redundancy features, Cyber Security features, L3 Routing and more.

Korenix now sincerely invite current partners and distributors to join Korenix at this important annual event. At the meanwhile, all who are interested in becoming Korenix partners are welcomed to attend this event to learn more about Korenix products and technologies.

For registration please email the event host Vicky Chou at vicky@korenix.com or Ben Liu at ben@korenix.com.


Korenix Technology, a Beijer Electronics Group Company, is devoted to designing and manufacturing high-quality Industrial Ethernet and Wireless Products to ensure high quality and reliability of industrial networks.
Website: www.korenix.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/KorenixTechnology/
Tel: +886-2-8911-1000
Email: sales@korenix.com

