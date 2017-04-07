News By Tag
BaBoo Announces New Location In San Francisco
Due to such high popularity, BaBoo SF moved to larger storefront, offering its loyal clientele of designers and homeowners alike a larger and more comprehensive shopping experience.
Their new location at 3356 Sacramento St, San Francisco, CA 94118 is currently open. and will officially debut on May 4th with an Open House for neighbors and the design community.
About BaBoo
San Francisco interior design store BaBoo is known for selling some of the most exclusive pieces found in the Bay Area, today. With their carefully curated collection of home furniture and decor, as well as jewelry, found all over the world including Europe, South Africa, Israel, and Japan, BaBoo is bringing interior design to a new level.
Known for their exclusive collection of home furnishings, decor, accessories, and jewelry, BaBoo is a favorite among locals for their cultured and curated selection of pieces. From uniquely designed home decor to one-of-a-kind artwork to eco-friendly furnishings, BaBoo is happy to offer their shoppers a new and improved experience, showcasing a larger assortment of the items their clientele seek out.
For more information, please contact BaBoo SF at 415-440-4255 or visit their online shop here: https://baboosf.com/
Contact
Client Expander
***@clientexpander.com
