Etech Launches New Internal Integrated Systems

-- Employees are an integral part of any organization and, as such, they must be treated as importantly as external customers. Organizations which hold their employees in the same high regard as they do their customers are envied for their rich corporate culture. The Call Center industry has become very focused on delivering superior customer experiences and the employee experience is equally important. As part of that positive experience, employees expect to be able to access hassle-free systems and focus on their key job responsibility.Etech is pleased to announce that the internal software development team has released a new internal platform "Effective Reports" that hosts a series of applications, integrating Hiring with HR, Payroll, and the IT Helpdesk systems. The new-age rich Graphical User Interface (GUI) enhances the user experience with systematic and sequential alignment of information on web page forms, exportation of data to Excel, AJAX based search, improved data listing and an improved dashboard for easy access. Legacy system requirements such as search functionality and security upgrades have also been addressed with this newly revamped system.The objective is to ensure an easy flow of information as required by different managers, department heads, and the stakeholders. Integrated internal software systems help in avoiding delays in task completion and quickly address employee needs, enhancing satisfaction at all levels. "It is imperative to update legacy systems that keep pace with new technologies and updated processes and also support the fast-paced growth of our organization. The launch of our new Effective Reports encompasses over 50 internal applications and supports various Etech departments and global locations. We fully expect this new system to provide better operational efficiencies and quick responses" said Etech Executive Vice President, Jim Iyoob.Etech Global Services is a leading provider of customer engagement solutions for many of the world's most trusted brands. They trust Etech with their most precious assets – their customers. Why? Because Etech's commitment to continuous improvement, next generation technology, and empowering people results in a solution that drives customer experience and reduces effort. Voice, quality monitoring, chat, social media, and email, Etech is here to communicate with your customers when and how they choose.Etech believes in making a remarkable difference for you and your customers. Etech's industry-leading technology services, like Etech Monitoring Solutions (EMS) division, provide you with analytics and insights into your customer interactions. Etech's services enable you to enhance customer experience, increase sales results, meet all corporate governance requirements, and obtain a competitive edge over your competition allowing you to increase market share.