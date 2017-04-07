Aurum Security Increases Production of Bullet Proof Cars To Meet Demands

Aurum Security will provide comprehensive security solutions by offering armored personal vehicles to help protect journalists, police, business owners, civil servants, and VIPs from the growing violent attacks.

-- Aurum Security, Germany-based producer of the most protected armored civilian vehicles in the world, announced today that it has increased production of bullet proof cars, due to the skyrocketed demand as a result of massive violence, riots, and growing terrorist threats across the world.To combat the same and help the people in this time of crisis, Aurum Security is using modern technology and protection of the highest standard to design and manufacture highly secured armored vehicles. The company produces a range of certified vehicles that meet the highest standard at all levels. The vehicles are tested and certified by the German military testing facility iABG, according to the standard blast and ballistic protection level – VPAM VR10. All the vehicles thus designed will protect you from all soft core bullets, most of the armor piercing (AP) and armor piercing incendiary (API) bullets, including armor piercing bullets of Dragunov rifleA senior official from the Aurum Security stated, "The current situation across the world is going out of control and people no longer feel safe. Terrorist attacks and violence are on the rise. Hence, we are doing our part to protect as many civilians and civil servants as possible." Further he stated, "Ourcan defeat multiple armor-piercing rifle rounds at close range, which gives our clients time to get out of a dangerous situation. We are working hard day and night to equip all are armored vehicles with the latest technology to ensure fast and secure transportation in war and combat zones."In addition to providing armored cars, Aurum Security also announced the establishment of Aurum Glass – a brand that specializes in the production of high-quality glass and glass materials for various purposes including bulletproof glass for armored vehicles. Using advanced European technology, Aurum Security is using latest technologies and state-of-the-art materials to obtain outstanding results, so as to guarantee the maximum level of protection for people and cargo. Some of the armored vehicles designed and manufactured by Aurum Security include Armored Toyota Land Cruiser 200 VPAM VR 10, Armored Lexus 570 VPAM VR10.For more information about armored civilian vehicles designed & manufactured by Germany-based Aurum Security, please visit http://www.aurum-security.de/en/our-cars/short-summary.htmlAurum Security is the leading producer of the most protected armored civilian vehicles in the world. The Lloyds certified ISO 9000 company specializes in lightweight armor, superior protection, remarkable finishing, and comprehensive support. Located in West Germany, they are engaged into R&D, design, prototyping and manufacturing of protection systems and armored military and civilian vehicles. You can be sure that everything has been done to guarantee your safety in an Aurum Security armored vehicle. Detailed knowledge of the market and access to the latest developments in the industry allow them to apply state-of-the-art solutions, thus making it possible to develop armor components as light as possible with the lowest possible costs.Aurum Security GmbHFalkensteiner Str. 7760322 Frankfurt am MainGermany: +49 69 348 77967: +49 69 348 77969