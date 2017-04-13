Sunrise Glamour Announces Achievement of New Milestone, now available on WALMART.COM

Sunrise Glamour, manufacturer of niche beauty and skin care products in America with "Eclat Du Soleil" brand name gets coveted approval from Walmart.com

-- The presence of numerous players in beauty and skin care segment is major challenge for any new brand to cement its place in the already overcrowded market. Sunrise Glamour team has been relentlessly striving to reach out to customers on its strengths - its outstanding quality and value for money price structure. The company which states "Proudly Made in America" in its entire product range which includes wide variety of lotions, creams, cleansers, etc made from select organic constituents has grown its market share rapidly and has been consistently increasing its list of loyal customers.In the recent press meet to announce the approval it received from most reputed marketplace Walmart.com, the Executive Vice President of the Company Ms. Kshipra Attarde was beaming with confidence. She articulated the efforts made by her team members to achieve this laurel and applauded them warmly. During her address to the audience present at the event, Ms. Kshipra Attardecongratulated the team members and said," Sunrise Glamour products have met the stringent quality parameters and standards required by reputed marketplace like Walmart.com to get the necessary approvals for getting enlisted. This approval enhances our brand image and reaffirms our commitment to offer top quality products to our esteemed customers and now that our products will also be available at Walmart.com shall open new marketing opportunities for the company".Ms. Kshipra Attarde elaborated that Sunrise Glamour is now approved vendor for Amazon FBA, Groupon and other major marketplaces in USA including Walmart.com. The sales figure of the products marketed by the Company has shown steady growth over the past quarters and is set to grow further. The feedback and the response received from the customers about the quality, packaging, delivery etc of the products have been encouraging and the list of repeat orders from customers was another significant area of satisfaction. She observed that the despite the stiff competition from established high end brands, there is enough room for growth in the existing market where people readily accept quality products which are reasonably priced.Sunrise Glamour presently offers bouquet of health and skin care products to the customers which includes All Purpose Compact Creams and Moisturizers to exotic anti-wrinkle creams, cleansers, makeup removers. The herbal ingredients of the formulations ensure that there is no side effect on the skin and natural freshness of the skin is restored. The Company also has enthusiastic plans to roll out new additions to its existing product range in coming months and become a major player in the sector in the near future. Sunrise Glamour soon opening market for International wholesalersSunrise Glamour LLC