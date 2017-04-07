News By Tag
PROINSO Launches Social Entrepreneurship CSR Initiative to Tackle Use of Kerosene
Six years after launching its CSR initiative – Solar Energy Solidarity, solar energy distributor and integrator, PROINSO, is launching a new corporate social responsibility initiative.
PROINSO calls on aspiring entrepreneurs, start-ups, business incubators and young professionals with an interest and experience in solar energy generation, to send us inquiries and proposals for stewardship and potential partnership. We take the opportunity to invite you to join our Solar Energy Solidarity initiative in rural and off-grid areas, which we can jointly enlighten with solar energy lamps.
At PROINSO, we believe solar is becoming central to powering our homes and businesses. We aim to be at the forefront of this energy revolution. Solar Energy Solidarity, started as a solidarity initiative carried out by PROINSO to embrace social responsibility and commit to providing off-grid communities with the technical tools to use the sun as a source of energy.
In 2017, Solar Energy Solidarity, is aligning with the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and SDGs. DeaJancic, Head of CSR at PROINSO, said: "Our sustainability pillars will power vulnerable communities across the world. We will embark on tackling issues related to health, education, safety, environmental protection, and economic empowerment;
PROINSO's latest corporate philanthropy project was launched at the Solar Show Africa (March 28-29) in Johannesburg featuring our new product, PROINSO SM100 solar light (www.proinso.net/
SM100 solar light is manufactured in partnership with Yingli Solar, global leader in the solar industry. The lamp provides 5+ hours of light powered by solar energy, comes with a 1 year warranty and is regarded as the world's most affordable solar light of this quality on the international market.For orders and partnership enquires, please contact DeaJancic, Head of CSR at PROINSO (djancic@sales-
In 2011, PROINSO launched a social media campaign in the framework of an innovative corporate social responsibility initiative, titled ´Solar Energy Solidarity'. With a click, users who visited the company's Facebook page could contribute energy watts. These would eventually become PV supplies donated by PROINSO to develop PV projects in underprivileged areas across the world lacking electricity power resources. In partnership with NGOs and local governments in Africa, Latin America and South East Asia, Solar Energy Solidarity developed a number of solar energy projects that has provided access to clean energy to over 28,000 people since 2011.
ABOUT PROINSO
www.proinso.net
PROINSO has over 10 years of solar experience, achieved over 2.7GW of projects supplied and operates from 27 offices in 6 continents. PROINSO is a leading global distributor and integrator of PV modules, inverters, mounting systems and trackers. PROINSO has three divisions focusing on Distribution & Integration, Manufacturing of Structures and EPM (Engineering, Procurement and Management). Exclusive products, services and discounts are available to customers registered for PROINSO's PRIVILEGE Rewards program.
Contact
Janmejay Sahu
Proinso India
9867123558
***@sales-proinso.net
