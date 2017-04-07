News By Tag
GrayMatter Software Services has achieved ISO 27001:2013 Certification
ISO 27001 is the best-known standard in the family of ISO 27000 standards providing requirements for an information security management system (ISMS). The implementation and compliance of ISO includes people, processes and IT systems leading to security of sensitive information of the company, or of a third-party.
Mr. Vikas Gupta, CEO & CTO, GrayMatter Software Services, commented "This is a very important milestone in GrayMatter's journey of achieving excellence in data analytics and will go a long way in achieving our goal of being the most trusted provider of data-driven insights"
About GrayMatter Software Services
GrayMatter is a Big Data, Data Science, Analytics & Business Intelligence specialist with a track record of successful implementation of over 170 projects across USA, EMEA & APAC spanning multiple industries. Collaboration with strategic technical partners like Pentaho, SAP and Microsoft besides in-house engineering excellence has given rise to innovative industry specific product offerings like Insurance Analytics (IA+), Finance Analytics (FA+) and Airport Analytics (AA+) which have already taken big strides in the global markets. GrayMatter is headquartered in Bangalore, India with offices in USA, UK, Hungary, Finland, Malaysia, Singapore and Middle-East with Global R & D Centre in Helsinki, Finland. Visit us at www.graymatter.co.in
Media Contact
GrayMatter Software Services Pvt Ltd
08067156624
***@graymatter.co.in
