 
News By Tag
* Baby Ball Python
* Snakes
* Python
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Pets
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Miami
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
13121110987

xyzReptiles expecting Baby Ball Pythons For Sale Starting April 14th

xyzReptiles will be offering Baby Ball Pythons for sale to the public for the first time in the 2017 Baby Ball Python Season.
 
 
Ball Python
Ball Python
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Baby Ball Python
* Snakes
* Python

Industry:
* Pets

Location:
* Miami - Florida - US

Subject:
* Products

MIAMI - April 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Online Reptile Retail's fastest growing site is ready to bring their great customers an opportunity that is only available once a year. It is once again Baby Ball Python Season and that means that hundreds of beautiful baby ball pythons will be available for sale as feeding and well started hatchlings. Baby ball pythons are one of the most sought after snakes for sale and this season will be full of surprising morphs and color combinations.

The owners of xyzReptiles have been working hard to bring rare new reptile morphs to the market and have also been making sure that the proper lighting and heating requirements are met for every little baby Ball Python that will be housed at their Miami facility. The proper housing is the first step in ensuring these beautiful baby snakes will feed and thrive as they await to be delivered to their new homes.

"We are so happy to see baby Ball Pythons back on our site", said Amir Soleymani, Managing Member of the online reptile store. Amir continued to say, "These brightly colored reptiles are seasonal and only available as babies once a year so the opportunity to keep and feed them as well as get them to our loyal customers is one that we look forward to every year".

Baby Ball Pythons (https://www.xyzreptiles.com/reptiles/animals/snakes/ball-...) originate in West Africa in the countries of Benin, Togo and Ghana. These small heavy bodied pythons have learned to seek the shelter and feeding opportunity of termite nests in the wild where they can stay out of the sun, find shelter from predators and surprise unsuspecting rodents into becoming nourishing meals.

About xyzReptiles:

xyzReptiles is an eCommerce company based in Miami, FL. The online reptile store offers quality reptiles for sale and a large selection of reptile pets and supplies at discount prices. All animals are shipped via FedEx Next Day Air and come with a Live Arrival Guarantee. The company was founded in April of 2015 and launched their website www.xyzReptiles.com in late July of the same year. While the founding of the company is recent the managing members have over 25 years of reptile breeding experience and husbandry.

Contact
xyzReptiles
***@xyzreptiles.com
End
Source:
Email:***@xyzreptiles.com
Posted By:***@xyzreptiles.com Email Verified
Tags:Baby Ball Python, Snakes, Python
Industry:Pets
Location:Miami - Florida - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
xyzReptiles News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 13, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share