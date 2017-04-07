News By Tag
xyzReptiles expecting Baby Ball Pythons For Sale Starting April 14th
xyzReptiles will be offering Baby Ball Pythons for sale to the public for the first time in the 2017 Baby Ball Python Season.
The owners of xyzReptiles have been working hard to bring rare new reptile morphs to the market and have also been making sure that the proper lighting and heating requirements are met for every little baby Ball Python that will be housed at their Miami facility. The proper housing is the first step in ensuring these beautiful baby snakes will feed and thrive as they await to be delivered to their new homes.
"We are so happy to see baby Ball Pythons back on our site", said Amir Soleymani, Managing Member of the online reptile store. Amir continued to say, "These brightly colored reptiles are seasonal and only available as babies once a year so the opportunity to keep and feed them as well as get them to our loyal customers is one that we look forward to every year".
About xyzReptiles:
xyzReptiles is an eCommerce company based in Miami, FL. The online reptile store offers quality reptiles for sale and a large selection of reptile pets and supplies at discount prices. All animals are shipped via FedEx Next Day Air and come with a Live Arrival Guarantee. The company was founded in April of 2015 and launched their website www.xyzReptiles.com in late July of the same year. While the founding of the company is recent the managing members have over 25 years of reptile breeding experience and husbandry.
