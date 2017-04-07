News By Tag
Calsoft Releases Windows Volume CBT Solution
Calsoft has announced the launch of its ready to integrate Change Block Tracking (CBT) solution – CSCBT (Calsoft's Change Block Tracking) – that can reduce time-to-market for companies offering a Cloud DR solution.
To this end, Calsoft has announced the launch of its ready to integrate Change Block Tracking (CBT) solution – CSCBT (Calsoft's Change Block Tracking) – that can reduce time-to-market for companies offering a Cloud DR solution. This readymade solution, which is well-tested and qualified for the Windows environment, can drastically change your engineering OPEX for building the Cloud DR solution. The CSCBT software has been built natively on Windows and supports nearly twenty flavors of Windows operating system ranging from Windows Vista to Windows 2016 and their editions. It's well-defined public interface to start, stop, get, delete the tracking of Windows volumes, a silent installer for seamless packaging and a pre tested memory and performance footprint fulfill all the requirements for a BC/DR product to quickly "productize"
Key features of CSCBT include:
• Compatible with all Windows compatible local and SAN storage over iSCSI and FC as well as USB storage
• Handles volumes that expand or shrink dynamically
• Extremely robust error handling, where all API calls made by the driver are checked for failure, and any failure events are logged as Windows event logs in a way that can be detected
• Does not require system reboot to enable tracking of volumes that appear after installation
• Support for volumes that show up or are plugged after driver load
• DLL written in C/C++ having less than 10 APIs with support for multithreading
• Easy to integrate with applications with a ready sample application to expedite integration effort
• Support for VSS snapshot IOs
• Optimum memory consumption with finer control
• Easily extensible for adding customer specific functionality
• DriverVerifier compliant
• New features and enhancements provided as a part of periodic patch releases
• All releases are well-tested and WHQL/WHLC qualified, ready to be certified
Key benefits of using off-the-shelf IP
• Time Savings: Designing and developing a customized tool takes a lot of time. By using off-the-shelf IP, companies can save time and reduce time to market.
• Cost Savings: The cost of developing a customized product is directly proportional to the time taken for development. Along with the core development cost there are several other peripheral costs associated with developing the product. Using off-the-shelf products directly eliminates all these costs.
About Calsoft
