Indian Website Catalogues Interior Designers from Different Cities

Findmedecor.com brings together all the designers in different cities under one metaphorical roof.
 
 
MUMBAI, India - April 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Finding an interior decorator under one's budget and taste is a difficult task indeed. Many ideas for beautiful homes are let go of due to the lack of interior decorators, which conform to all the wishes of the consumer of customers. However, one Indian website seeks to change all that. "We understand the difficulty associated with such a task. This is why we created findmedecor.com, to provide consumers a common platform to find interior designers and interior decorators", stated a spokesperson.

The website offers a list of interior designers in various cities such as Mumbai, New Delhi, Bengaluru, Pune, Ahmedabad and Jaipur, amongst others. The website provides various ratings for different interior designers, making it a simpler task to choose amongst them. "Of course, this all depends on the budget and design that one wants to work on. We just eliminate a lot of factors which may hamper a customer's chances of having a dream home", added the spokesperson.

"I had been searching for an interior designer in Mumbai, as well as an interior decorator in Mumbai. Finding both within a short span of time seemed absolutely impossible. However, findmedecor.com has been a total boon. It made it much easier to sieve through my options, to find what best suited my needs. Contacting these designers and decorators has not been a hassle either. This is what makes this website so great", said a recent customer.

When asked about future plans for the website, a correspondent said "We are trying our best to include the lists of interior designers and interior decorators in a few more major Indian cities. We shall soon establish an office in Mumbai."

About FindMeDecor.com
FindMeDecor.com is a website which allows people to get in touch with interior designers and interior decorators in different cities, based on their preferences. For more information, visit www.findmedecor.com

Media Contact-
Prima Terra Infotech Pvt. Ltd.
JJT House, Plot No. A 44-45, MIDC
Andheri (E), Mumbai 400 093, India
Tel: +91 8451 89 9904/ +91 22 62319800.
Email: csr@findmedecor.com

