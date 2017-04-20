News By Tag
Indian Website Catalogues Interior Designers from Different Cities
Findmedecor.com brings together all the designers in different cities under one metaphorical roof.
The website offers a list of interior designers in various cities such as Mumbai, New Delhi, Bengaluru, Pune, Ahmedabad and Jaipur, amongst others. The website provides various ratings for different interior designers, making it a simpler task to choose amongst them. "Of course, this all depends on the budget and design that one wants to work on. We just eliminate a lot of factors which may hamper a customer's chances of having a dream home", added the spokesperson.
"I had been searching for an interior designer in Mumbai, as well as an interior decorator in Mumbai. Finding both within a short span of time seemed absolutely impossible. However, findmedecor.com has been a total boon. It made it much easier to sieve through my options, to find what best suited my needs. Contacting these designers and decorators has not been a hassle either. This is what makes this website so great", said a recent customer.
When asked about future plans for the website, a correspondent said "We are trying our best to include the lists of interior designers and interior decorators in a few more major Indian cities. We shall soon establish an office in Mumbai."
About FindMeDecor.com
FindMeDecor.com is a website which allows people to get in touch with interior designers and interior decorators in different cities, based on their preferences. For more information, visit www.findmedecor.com
Media Contact-
Prima Terra Infotech Pvt. Ltd.
JJT House, Plot No. A 44-45, MIDC
Andheri (E), Mumbai 400 093, India
Tel: +91 8451 89 9904/ +91 22 62319800.
Email: csr@findmedecor.com
Media Contact
Prima Terra Infotech Pvt. Ltd.
***@findmedecor.com
