PrepUP: Revolutionizing Test Prep By Bringing Students Together To Study
PrepUP: The New SAT and ACT Prep App - Recently Launched - Available on Apple's App Store
Khakhar took this information and applied it to SAT and ACT exam preparation. Students can log into PrepUP with their Facebook account and play in a live, head-to-head match in a series of multiple choice ACT or SAT questions with their Facebook friends or any of the students online. PrepUP is revolutionizing the world of test prep by bringing students together to study in a fun and competitive format. In addition to practice tests and the question of the day, students can learn effectively through the in-depth answer explanations to the thousands of questions on the app.
PrepUP is available on Apple's App Store for free and available world wide.
Please visit PrepUpApp.com for more information and the press resources section for more screenshots.
