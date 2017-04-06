News By Tag
Billy Porter: Broadway & Soul at Adelphi University on April 21 at 7:30 p.m
The Tony and Drama Desk Award-winning star of Kinky Boots in concert
Billy Porter is a Tony- and Grammy-Award winning actor, singer, director, composer and playwright. He won the 2013 Tony and Drama Desk Awards for originating the role of Lola in Kinky Boots. Porter's other Broadway credits include Miss Saigon, Grease, the 20th anniversary Broadway concert of Dreamgirls, and most recently, Shuffle Along. As a recording artist, Porter has released several solo albums and can be heard on various cast albums. His latest solo album, The Soul of Richard Rogers, debuts April 14. Several songs from this album will be featured in Broadway & Soul.
The Poole Family Broadway Series at AUPAC is generously sponsored by Mary Jane and Thomas Poole.
AUPAC is one of Long Island's premier cultural arts venues for entertainment of all kinds. Tickets are currently on sale and are priced at $45/$40, with discounts available to seniors, students and alumni. Information is available at the Lucia and Steven N. Fischer Box Office at 516.877.4000 or boxoffice@adelphi.edu. Regular box office hours are Tuesday through Friday from 1:00-6:00 p.m. The box office is also open two hours before most scheduled performances.
About Adelphi: A modern metropolitan university with a personalized approach to higher learning.
Adelphi University is a highly awarded, nationally ranked, powerfully connected doctoral research university offering exceptional liberal arts and sciences programs and professional training with particular strength in its Core Four—Arts and Humanities, STEM and Social Sciences, Professions, and Health and Wellness. Adelphi is dedicated to transforming students' lives through small classes, hands-on learning and innovative ways to support student success.
Founded in Brooklyn in 1896, Adelphi is Long Island's oldest private coeducational university. Today Adelphi serves nearly 7,500 national and international students at its beautiful main campus in Garden City, New York—just 23 miles from New York City's cultural and internship opportunities—
More than 100,000 Adelphi graduates have gained the skills to thrive professionally as active, caring citizens, making their mark on the University, their communities and the world beyond.
