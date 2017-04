NYC Comedienne Robyn Schall Raises $12,500 Dollars for the Ronald McDonald House by Performing 24 Characters In 24 Hours LIVE on Social Media

Over 55,000+ Fans Tuned In To Watch on Periscope and Facebook LIVE

ROBYN SCHALL Aand Richard Martin at Ronald McDonald House

Contact

Amore Incorporated

***@amoreincpr.com



Photo:

https://www.prlog.org/ 12633011/1 Amore Incorporated

End

-- NYC Comedienne Robyn Schall who raised over $12,500 dollars on Social Media by performing as 24 different characters for 24 hours straight on Periscope and Facebook LIVE, hand-delivered the generous donation to the Ronald McDonald House on Wednesday, April 5, 2017."We are so thankful for this donation from Robyn and her fans. This check will help so many families. This really means a lot to us," said Richard Martin, Director of Business Development at Ronald McDonald House . Over 55,500+ fans tuned in to watch the event on Periscope and Facebook LIVE. To date, the hilarious beauty who loves to scope out bathrooms has raised over $30,910 dollars for the Ronald McDonald House. If you missed it, please head on over to Robyn's channel on both PERISCOPE and Facebook LIVE Robyn was recently namedYou have also seen her on TV shows such as The List, Raising McCain, and Live at Gotham.Fans who tuned in witnessed a very special moment of kindness with just a little humor. Robyn could not thank her fans enough!To connect with Robyn, please visit:(http://www.robynschall.com/)Media Contact: Amore Incorporated | 888-833-8990 | pr@amoreincpr.com