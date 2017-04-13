Country(s)
NYC Comedienne Robyn Schall Raises $12,500 Dollars for the Ronald McDonald House by Performing 24 Characters In 24 Hours LIVE on Social Media
Over 55,000+ Fans Tuned In To Watch on Periscope and Facebook LIVE
"We are so thankful for this donation from Robyn and her fans. This check will help so many families. This really means a lot to us," said Richard Martin, Director of Business Development at Ronald McDonald House. Over 55,500+ fans tuned in to watch the event on Periscope and Facebook LIVE. To date, the hilarious beauty who loves to scope out bathrooms has raised over $30,910 dollars for the Ronald McDonald House. If you missed it, please head on over to Robyn's channel on both PERISCOPE and Facebook LIVE.
Robyn was recently named 1 of the top 5 stand out comics listed by CBS.com. You have also seen her on TV shows such as The List, Raising McCain, and Live at Gotham.
Fans who tuned in witnessed a very special moment of kindness with just a little humor. Robyn could not thank her fans enough!
To connect with Robyn, please visit: www.robynschall.com (http://www.robynschall.com/)
