Baby Boomers Face Unique Challenges

The myriad of issues surrounding the end stage of our careers and the contemplation of retirement won't just somehow just work themselves out. Baby Boomer Coaches can help.
PALM HARBOR, Fla. - April 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Those of us born between 1945 and 1965 expect to live our so-called senior years fully engaged with an active and purposeful life.  We look at life far differently than similar age groups did in the past.

The myriad of issues surrounding the end stage of our careers and the contemplation of retirement won't just somehow just work themselves out.

Challenges That Confront Us

My Work Life - Is it time to say enough?

Ø  Am I feeling burnt out?

Ø  Is it becoming more difficult to keep up with technology?

Ø  My values just don't seem to mesh with younger colleagues.

Ø  Do I still have the energy and desire to take on new projects?

Ø  Is it too late to change careers?

My Time - What to do with my time.

Ø  Me Time; We Time – can I stand being with him/her 24/7

Ø  What will keep me occupied and fulfilled after I finish my to do list?

Ø  How can I maintain my physical and mental fitness?

Ø  Relationships – with family, friends, making new friends (no more work buddies).

Ø  Where to live and how to make that decision.

My Adult Children – Life-long parenting.

Ø  When do I stop paying for things?

Ø  How do I help them cope with divorce?

Ø  Their lifestyle choices are all wrong.

Ø  My daughter is an addict.

Ø  How can I get them to communicate without pestering?

Grand Parenting Strategies.

Ø  Am I spoiling them?

Ø  How can I keep up with all their energy?

Ø  Can I relate to their world authentically?

Ø  What do I do when I disagree with my son/daughter's parenting decisions?

Ø  Are my values in sync with my grandchildren and their parents?

Ø  Am I expected to do regular childcare? What about my needs?

My Parents' Needs.

Ø  My mom/dad doesn't recognize me any more.

Ø  My parents have passed and I feel like an orphan.

Ø  They need to leave their long-time home or gets lots of help.

Ø  I need to take the car away

Baby Boomer Coaches can help

Boomer Coach Dr. Richard C. Horowitz has been working with individuals and families for over 40 years. Prior to his coaching practice he has been a professional educator, agency executive and consultant.

Boomer Coach Jane Horowitz is a relationship coach who has worked for over 25 years with organizations, individuals and families on problem resolution and life-skills enhancement

The coaching interaction does not require office visits so geography is not a barrier. Telephone, Skype and email are wonderful tools for a coaching relationship.

Dr. Richard Horowitz
BabyBoomerCoaches.com
info@babyboomercoaches.com
