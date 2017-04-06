News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Wear My Values Releases #LookDeeper Kickstarter Campaign
Wear My Values founder, Daniel Winterhalter, states: "I want to create a 'stop and think moment' for the entire country. I want people to look at our shirts and be surprised out of their assumptions of who the person wearing it is, or how they'll behave. I challenge the entire country to look deeper at the people they meet, every day. Right now, I can do it one T-shirt and one person at a time."
You can support Wear My Values by buying shirts or stickers at https://goo.gl/
Donations will be directed to organizations that are relevant to each design's message. Initial donations will be given to the organizations denoted below. If the campaign is incredibly successful, donations will be split between other organizations doing similar work. Proceeds gained from:
· This is what a Patriot looks like are slated for Veterans assistance organizations, starting with Operation Homefront in their work with Veterans' mental health and emergency housing needs
· Liberty for All are slated for refugee relief organizations, in their work offering emergency and ongoing assistance caring for those displaced from their homes
· This is what an Ally looks like are slated for anti-bullying organizations, raising awareness and teaching strategies to reduce bullying in school and in life.
· Wear My Values will also be re-releasing Liberty's with Her, with donations slated for civil rights & civil liberties organizations standing up against the Executive Orders known as the #MuslimBan, starting with the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) in their work protecting the rights of all groups facing disadvantage and discrimination.
Not Red, Not Blue, American will be handled differently-
Press Kit available at www.WearMyValues.com/
Contact
Daniel Winterhalter
***@wearmyvalues.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse