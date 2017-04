Wear My Values Releases #LookDeeper Kickstarter Campaign

#LookDeeper Apparel Designs

Contact

Daniel Winterhalter

***@wearmyvalues.com Daniel Winterhalter

End

-- After completing shipping of their successful first Kickstarter, Wear My Values LLC launched their second Kickstarter campaign today, releasing 4 new designs available as t-shirts and stickers. Motivated to make the world better, Wear My Values pledged to donate 30% of profits to issue-relevant activist organizations fighting to support the most vulnerable among us. Organizations receiving donations from this campaign include the ACLU, Operation Homefront (veterans support services), and Stomp Out Bullying.Wear My Values founder, Daniel Winterhalter, states: "You can support Wear My Values by buying shirts or stickers at https://goo.gl/ YHmJVP until May 8, 7PM MST.Donations will be directed to organizations that are relevant to each design's message. Initial donations will be given to the organizations denoted below. If the campaign is incredibly successful, donations will be split between other organizations doing similar work. Proceeds gained from:are slated for Veterans assistance organizations, starting within their work with Veterans' mental health and emergency housing needsare slated for refugee relief organizations, in their work offering emergency and ongoing assistance caring for those displaced from their homesare slated for anti-bullying organizations, raising awareness and teaching strategies to reduce bullying in school and in life.· Wear My Values will also be re-releasing, with donations slated for civil rights & civil liberties organizations standing up against the Executive Orders known as the #MuslimBan, starting with thein their work protecting the rights of all groups facing disadvantage and discrimination.will be handled differently-Wear My Values will be accepting submissions to their facebook page of organizations to donate to, and will be selecting a few upon which the Kickstarter backers will vote.Press Kit available at www.WearMyValues.com/ press-kit