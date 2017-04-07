 
News By Tag
* Patient Education
* Patient Engagement
* Interactive Patient Experience
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Tampa
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
13121110987


Perich Eye Center Makes Technological Leap to Improve Patient Education and Engagement

New interactive technology throughout five clinics aims to improve patient education, engagement and overall health
 
 
Perich Eye Center partners with Outcome Health at its five Florida clinics
Perich Eye Center partners with Outcome Health at its five Florida clinics
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Patient Education
Patient Engagement
Interactive Patient Experience

Industry:
Health

Location:
Tampa - Florida - US

Subject:
Features

TAMPA, Fla. - April 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Perich Eye Center has taken a great technological leap forward, adding new interactive devices at each of its five locations to help patients take better control of their health, and enjoy more productive interactions with their doctors.

The central Florida eye care provider has contracted with Outcome Health for several technology platforms that improve patient education and engagement. Each one empowers patients to gain greater understanding about their health, ask more questions of their physicians, and learn how they can live fuller, healthier lives.

Patients visiting any of the five Perich Eye Center locations can utilize these new additions:

·          Digital waiting room screens displaying continual educational content about general health, fitness, nutrition and wellness-related topics

·          Interactive exam room tablets that provide personalized information, health assessments, and condition and treatment options that patients can review prior to meeting with their doctor

·          Digital wallboards with 3D imaging that provide a 360-degree, completely rotatable view of a human eye, allowing patients to gain a much fuller understanding of eye-related medical conditions and treatments

"We're thrilled to enhance the patient experience at our offices through this easy-to-use, wonderfully informative technology," said Dr. Larry M. Perich (http://www.pericheye.com/73/Dr.-Larry-M.-Perich) of Perich Eye Center (http://www.pericheye.com/). "The best patient is an educated one. By installing these devices throughout our offices, patients will have multiple opportunities to learn more about their health, and engage with their doctors as active, motivated treatment partners."

With five locations, Perich Eye Centers serve the ever-changing eye care needs of greater Tampa and central Florida through state-of-the-art ophthalmological treatment, and ensuring measured outcomes that meet or exceed patient expectations. Its professional medical staff's expertise is backed by decades of research, education and training. Patient needs are always the guiding force in the clinic's ongoing pursuit of excellence, using the highest standards of quality and ethical values.

More information is available by calling (727) 372-1311 or visiting www.pericheye.com.

Contact
Perich Eye Center
727-372-1311
***@gmail.com
End
Source:Perich Eye Center
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
Tags:Patient Education, Patient Engagement, Interactive Patient Experience
Industry:Health
Location:Tampa - Florida - United States
Subject:Features
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Lunar Communications Public Relations & Writing PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 13, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share