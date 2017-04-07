News By Tag
Perich Eye Center Makes Technological Leap to Improve Patient Education and Engagement
New interactive technology throughout five clinics aims to improve patient education, engagement and overall health
The central Florida eye care provider has contracted with Outcome Health for several technology platforms that improve patient education and engagement. Each one empowers patients to gain greater understanding about their health, ask more questions of their physicians, and learn how they can live fuller, healthier lives.
Patients visiting any of the five Perich Eye Center locations can utilize these new additions:
· Digital waiting room screens displaying continual educational content about general health, fitness, nutrition and wellness-related topics
· Interactive exam room tablets that provide personalized information, health assessments, and condition and treatment options that patients can review prior to meeting with their doctor
· Digital wallboards with 3D imaging that provide a 360-degree, completely rotatable view of a human eye, allowing patients to gain a much fuller understanding of eye-related medical conditions and treatments
"We're thrilled to enhance the patient experience at our offices through this easy-to-use, wonderfully informative technology,"
With five locations, Perich Eye Centers serve the ever-changing eye care needs of greater Tampa and central Florida through state-of-the-
More information is available by calling (727) 372-1311 or visiting www.pericheye.com.
