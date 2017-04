Perich Eye Center Makes Technological Leap to Improve Patient Education and Engagement

New interactive technology throughout five clinics aims to improve patient education, engagement and overall health

Perich Eye Center partners with Outcome Health at its five Florida clinics

-- Perich Eye Center has taken a great technological leap forward, adding new interactive devices at each of its five locations to help patients take better control of their health, and enjoy more productive interactions with their doctors.The central Florida eye care provider has contracted with Outcome Health for several technology platforms that improve patient education and engagement. Each one empowers patients to gain greater understanding about their health, ask more questions of their physicians, and learn how they can live fuller, healthier lives.Patients visiting any of the five Perich Eye Center locations can utilize these new additions:· Digital waiting room screens displaying continual educational content about general health, fitness, nutrition and wellness-related topics· Interactive exam room tablets that provide personalized information, health assessments, and condition and treatment options that patients can review prior to meeting with their doctor· Digital wallboards with 3D imaging that provide a 360-degree, completely rotatable view of a human eye, allowing patients to gain a much fuller understanding of eye-related medical conditions and treatments"We're thrilled to enhance the patient experience at our offices through this easy-to-use, wonderfully informative technology,"said Dr. Larry M. Perich ( http://www.pericheye.com/ 73/Dr.-Larry- M.-Perich ) of Perich Eye Center ( http://www.pericheye.com/ ). "The best patient is an educated one. By installing these devices throughout our offices, patients will have multiple opportunities to learn more about their health, and engage with their doctors as active, motivated treatment partners."With five locations, Perich Eye Centers serve the ever-changing eye care needs of greater Tampa and central Florida through state-of-the-art ophthalmological treatment, and ensuring measured outcomes that meet or exceed patient expectations. Its professional medical staff's expertise is backed by decades of research, education and training. Patient needs are always the guiding force in the clinic's ongoing pursuit of excellence, using the highest standards of quality and ethical values.More information is available by calling (727) 372-1311 or visiting www.pericheye.com.